AEW Star Announces Departure From the Company
Taya Valkyrie is no longer a member of the AEW roster.
On Wednesday morning, Valkyrie took to social media and announced she would be leaving AEW for free agency. Valkyrie said that she chose not to accept a contract offer that would have extended her time with Tony Khan.
Valkyrie released a statement about her career move and a heartfelt thank you to AEW.
"Taya Valkyrie enters free agency after AEW exit," the statement read. "After much consideration and thorough discussions with her team, Valyrie has officially entered free agency, having elected not to accept an offer to extend her contract with All Elite Wrestling."
Valkyrie made her AEW debut in March of 2023. She wrestled her first match just days later on Rampage, but didn't make a significant impact on the women's division during her time with the company.
Her last match under the AEW banner was nearly a year ago on AEW Collision. Valkyrie lost to Tay Melo on November 15. Her last match in general was in January of this year. Valkyrie wrestled with MxM TV against the Infantry on an episode of ROH television.
Despite not having a presence on AEW television for quite some time, Valkyrie penned a heartfelt thank you to the company that she called home for the last three years.
Taya Valkyrie thanks AEW and the wrestling fans
"I am incredibly grateful for my time with AEW and the opportunity to be part of the organization," Valkyrie wrote. "While there, I wrestled and worked alongside exceptional talent and built lasting relationships within the AEW family and deepened my relationships in the wrestling community.
"I am beyond thankful to the fans for their continued support of me, not only in my time with AEW, but also as a step into this new chapter as a free agent. I can't wait for what's to come and have a lot more to leave in the ring."
AEW has a massive night on tap. Ordinarily, AEW runs its traditional Dynamite program on Wednesday night. This week, it's Blood and Guts, and AEW will present two WarGames-style matches on the show. There will be one for the men's division and one for the women's division.
This annual event is big enough on its own, but the show this week will go head-to-head with WWE's NXT program. Typically, NXT runs on Tuesdays, but the show was bumped to Wednesday this week because of Election Day coverage in the United States.
WWE loaded up their show to compete with AEW and will feature top stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk.
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn