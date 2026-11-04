AEW Star Announces Departure From the Company

Taya Valkyrie is no longer a member of the AEW roster.

On Wednesday morning, Valkyrie took to social media and announced she would be leaving AEW for free agency. Valkyrie said that she chose not to accept a contract offer that would have extended her time with Tony Khan.

Valkyrie released a statement about her career move and a heartfelt thank you to AEW.

"Taya Valkyrie enters free agency after AEW exit," the statement read. "After much consideration and thorough discussions with her team, Valyrie has officially entered free agency, having elected not to accept an offer to extend her contract with All Elite Wrestling."

Valkyrie made her AEW debut in March of 2023. She wrestled her first match just days later on Rampage, but didn't make a significant impact on the women's division during her time with the company.

Her last match under the AEW banner was nearly a year ago on AEW Collision. Valkyrie lost to Tay Melo on November 15. Her last match in general was in January of this year. Valkyrie wrestled with MxM TV against the Infantry on an episode of ROH television.

Despite not having a presence on AEW television for quite some time, Valkyrie penned a heartfelt thank you to the company that she called home for the last three years.

Taya Valkyrie thanks AEW and the wrestling fans

Taya Valkyrie | All Elite Wrestling

"I am incredibly grateful for my time with AEW and the opportunity to be part of the organization," Valkyrie wrote. "While there, I wrestled and worked alongside exceptional talent and built lasting relationships within the AEW family and deepened my relationships in the wrestling community.

"I am beyond thankful to the fans for their continued support of me, not only in my time with AEW, but also as a step into this new chapter as a free agent. I can't wait for what's to come and have a lot more to leave in the ring."

AEW has a massive night on tap. Ordinarily, AEW runs its traditional Dynamite program on Wednesday night. This week, it's Blood and Guts, and AEW will present two WarGames-style matches on the show. There will be one for the men's division and one for the women's division.

This annual event is big enough on its own, but the show this week will go head-to-head with WWE's NXT program. Typically, NXT runs on Tuesdays, but the show was bumped to Wednesday this week because of Election Day coverage in the United States.

WWE loaded up their show to compete with AEW and will feature top stars like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk.