AEW Blood and Guts Preview (11/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW's most gruesome night of the year returns tonight with AEW Blood and Guts in Jacksonville.

The men's Blood and Guts match features several intersecting rivalries that have reached their boiling point. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay is joining forces with AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks, TNT Champion Darby Allin, Steven Borden, and Adam Copeland. This comes merely a day after Ospreay unsuccessfully challenged NJPW's Knockout Brothers for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Power Struggle in Hiroshima, Japan.

Ospreay's focus at Blood and Guts will be on his opponents and former friends, the Don Callis Family, especially his AEW Full Gear World Title challenger, Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay will also have to keep an eye on his teammate, Adam Copeland, who has been vocal about wanting to win the AEW World Championship before retiring in 2027. Copeland has also ruffled the feathers of International Champion Kazuchika Okada, who will compete in his second Blood and Guts match.

Steven Borden and Darby Allin also have a score to settle with Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher since Borden returned to the ring after a referee stoppage at AEW All Out. The Young Bucks also have a tag title match with Mark Davis and Jake Doyle in their future after losing an eliminator match in decisive fashion on AEW Dynamite.

With so much bad blood (no pun intended) between the two teams, who will ultimately win in the steel structure of violence?

Women's Blood and Guts

All Elite Wrestling

The women's Blood and Guts match returns for the second year in a row. Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion attacked the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, The Brawling Birds, and Wrathlander backstage on Dynamite. Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron enlisted the help of their longtime friend, Willow Nightingale, to join their team and even the odds.

After Queen Aminata's coronation as TBS Champion last week, the former champion, Persephone, is eager for revenge and has declared that she will join the team of Divine Dominion and Triangle of Madness, while Aminata joins the opposing team. Last year, Queen Aminata was forced to withdraw from Blood and Guts due to an injury. This year, she enters the match as TBS Champion.

Both teams have valid motivations to win and anything goes inside the steel cage, but which one will prevail in Jacksonville?

How to Watch AEW Blood and Guts Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Blood and Guts Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Blood and Guts Location:

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

AEW Blood and Guts Card (Announced):

Men's Blood and Guts Match: Will Ospreay, Young Bucks, Steven Borden, Darby Allin, & Adam Copeland vs. Kazuchika Okada, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Mark Davis, & Wardlow

Women's Blood and Guts Match: Triangle of Madness, Divine Dominion, & Persephone vs. Brawling Birds, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, & Queen Aminata