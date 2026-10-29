Latest Update on Toni Storm's AEW Return

Toni Storm hasn't appeared for AEW since March of this year, but that doesn't mean AEW hasn't started prepping for her return.

Storm last wrestled for AEW at the Revolution PPV event earlier this year. In that match, she defeated Marina Shafir, but after the match, Storm was written off television with a brutal backstage attack that left her laying unconscious. As of now, nobody knows the identity of her attacker.

A new report from Fightful has shed some light on what's going on, though don't expect her to return just yet.

Toni Storm's return to feature surprising twists and turns

"Timeless" Toni Storm | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

According to Fightful, the initial attack angle was supposed to feature a handful of hints on television that would point to different wrestlers who could have been responsible for the attack. There was reportedly a name in mind for the assailant, but that name was protected in case the story changed for any reason.

The first hint of Storm's eventual return came at the WrestleDream PPV event. At that show, various media members were given a special tape with recordings of Storm, and other special elements could be introduced slowly as her return ramps up.

Toni Storm made her AEW debut in 2022. Since then, she has become a top star in the company. The Timeless gimmick separated her from other women on the roster and she's held the AEW Women's World Championship on four different occasions. At last year's All In event, Storm wrestled Mercedes Mone and retained her world title.

AEW has a bunch of major events on the horizon that would warrant a Toni Storm return. Next week, the company presents its annual Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. That show will feature both a men's Blood and Guts match and a women's Blood and Guts match.

On November 14, the company presents its Full Gear PPV. Announced matches include Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship, which was made official on this week's episode of Dynamite. Other announced matches include The Young Bucks vs. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle for the men's tag team championships and Brawling Birds vs. Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron for the women's tag titles.