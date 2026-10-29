Latest Update on Toni Storm's AEW Return
Toni Storm hasn't appeared for AEW since March of this year, but that doesn't mean AEW hasn't started prepping for her return.
Storm last wrestled for AEW at the Revolution PPV event earlier this year. In that match, she defeated Marina Shafir, but after the match, Storm was written off television with a brutal backstage attack that left her laying unconscious. As of now, nobody knows the identity of her attacker.
A new report from Fightful has shed some light on what's going on, though don't expect her to return just yet.
Toni Storm's return to feature surprising twists and turns
According to Fightful, the initial attack angle was supposed to feature a handful of hints on television that would point to different wrestlers who could have been responsible for the attack. There was reportedly a name in mind for the assailant, but that name was protected in case the story changed for any reason.
The first hint of Storm's eventual return came at the WrestleDream PPV event. At that show, various media members were given a special tape with recordings of Storm, and other special elements could be introduced slowly as her return ramps up.
Toni Storm made her AEW debut in 2022. Since then, she has become a top star in the company. The Timeless gimmick separated her from other women on the roster and she's held the AEW Women's World Championship on four different occasions. At last year's All In event, Storm wrestled Mercedes Mone and retained her world title.
AEW has a bunch of major events on the horizon that would warrant a Toni Storm return. Next week, the company presents its annual Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. That show will feature both a men's Blood and Guts match and a women's Blood and Guts match.
On November 14, the company presents its Full Gear PPV. Announced matches include Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Men's World Championship, which was made official on this week's episode of Dynamite. Other announced matches include The Young Bucks vs. Mark Davis and Jake Doyle for the men's tag team championships and Brawling Birds vs. Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron for the women's tag titles.
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn