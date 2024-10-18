AEW Star Opens Up On Shane McMahon Potentially Joining AEW
AEW star, Brody King, says that the internet would go up in flames if Shane McMahon ever joined AEW.
In an interview with Sportskeeda, King talked about what Shane in AEW would be like and his personal thoughts about that move for his company.
“I don’t know, chaos? [Laughs] I feel like the whole Internet wrestling community would go up on fire that day. But that’s what I kind of live for, I live for the unexpected and the unpredictable, so I don’t know, whether it be good or bad, it would definitely get people talking, and Shane has always been someone that’s kind of gone by his own drum. He never had to be the wrestler he was, he never had to be a wrestler at all, and he did. You could tell that he definitely has a passion for pro wrestling.- Brody King h/t Fightful
Rumors have swirled about Shane McMahon joining AEW since a photo surfaced of he and Tony Khan meeting with one another. AEW has not commented on or addressed these rumors. Soon after the picture with Tony Khan, McMahon was photographed with AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, at an airport.
McMahon was last seen on WWE television during an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39 against The Miz. Seconds into that match, McMahon tore his quad doing a leapfrog.
McMahon famously returned to the WWE for a match at WrestleMania 32 after years of being away. He wrestled and lost to The Undertaker on that show.
Brody King wrestled Darby Allin in a singles match at the AEW WrestleDream PPV last Saturday night. King delivered a beating to Darby, but lost the match.
