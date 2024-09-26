Shane McMahon Photographed With AEW Stars Ahead Of 'Interesting Flight' [PHOTO]
Let the Shane McMahon to All Elite Wrestling speculation continue.
On Thursday morning, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) took to social media to post a photo they shared with Shane McMahon with an interesting caption attached to it.
"Interesting flight today," The Jackson's said. It is unknown where McMahon and the current AEW World Tag Team champions were flying too.
On July 31, Fightful Select and Wrestletalk reported McMahon and AEW Owner/CEO Tony Khan met at an airport office in Arlington, TX.
During the meeting, Fightful reported Khan and McMahon met to “discuss possibilities moving forward”, and heard Khan is “very open” to “using” McMahon on future AEW programming. Fightful also confirmed that, as of June, McMahon wasn't under contract with WWE.
The 54-year-old last appeared in the ring at WrestleMania 39, where he did a short match with The Miz and ended up tearing his quad. McMahon can be seen in the documentary featuring his father, titled, 'Mr. McMahon', which can be seen on Netflix.
The Young Bucks appeared on Wednesday's edition AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The brothers defeated Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher to retain the belts in what was arguably the best match on the show. It is unknown when The Bucks will next defend the championships.
The Bucks won the belts for the third time at Dynasty in April when they beat FTR, as the titles were vacant leading into their match.
Do you want to see Shane McMahon appear in AEW?
