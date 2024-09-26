Paul Heyman Details Chilling Backstage Incident Between Vince & Shane McMahon
In episode five of the recently released Netflix's docuseries 'Mr. McMahon', Paul Heyman opened up about a chilling backstage incident between Vince McMahon and son Shane McMahon.
The relationship between Vince and Shane has been rocky and complex. In 2009, Shane left due to creative differences and disagreements that were damaging their relationsip. After returning to WWE in 2016, tensions rose again and culminated during the 2022 Royal Rumble, where an argument led to Shane's release.
The incident occurred during a creative difference between the two, with Heyman putting the story into context, explaining "The most definitive moment I’ve seen between Vince and Shane was a creative argument that happened one night. Shane had an idea that he really believed in, and Vince totally disagreed with it. And with most things that happen with Vince, once they start to escalate, they escalate really fast."
He then continues on to the story.
Vince finally turned to Shane, and said, ‘Not while I’m alive.’ And Vince, who was eating something, took his knife and handed it to Shane. He said, ‘Right there (Vince points to heart). Come on. Right there. If you want this so bad, stick the dagger right here. Because that's what you’re going to have to do to make that decision. And if you don’t stick the dagger right here, then I’ll know you’re not man enough to do it, and I have to take that into consideration as well. Or you can buy me out, the way I bought out my father. And if I don’t get out of your way, be prepared to get rid of me, the way I would have had to get rid of my father when he wasn’t doing things my way at all.'
Heyman tells it as if it's a scene straight out of a mafia film, with the don coldly testing his heir's loyalty and resolve. It's a power move only someone like 'Mr. McMahon' would make.
Watch Heyman tell the story as only Heyman can.
