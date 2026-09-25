Predictions for AEW All Out: Possible Will Ospreay Loses His First World Title Defense?

It's nearly time for AEW All Out.

The annual pay-per-view returns to the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois, where Will Ospreay will defend his newly won AEW Men's World Championship against Jon Moxley. There's no way he loses his first title defense on Saturday, right?

Allow us to explain why the outcome of this match is not as big of a slam dunk as you may think it is, and there's at least one other championship that a majority of our panel believes will change hands this weekend.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Sid Pullar III are back to offer their final thoughts and predictions for every match on Saturday's card.

If you want more in-depth analysis on each bout, as well as our thoughts on where a few potential surprise appearances would make sense on the card, make sure to check out The Takedown on SI's AEW All Out prediction video above.

TBS Championship Open Challenge

Persephone TBS Title Open Challenge | All Elite Wrestling

As with any open challenge on a major show, this TBS Championship Match creates a prime opportunity for Tony Khan to book a surprise return or a surprise debut. Former WWE star Kairi Sane has been tied to AEW in recent weeks, as has Mara Sadé. Ruby Soho is another option that came up during our discussion. She's been out of action for over two years.

Regardless of who Persephone's opponent turns out to be, we all like her to leave Chicago with the title.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Persephone

Zack Heydorn: Persephone

Sid Pullar III: Persephone

Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight

Darby Allin & Steven Borden vs. Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight | All Elite Wrestling

Booking a professional wrestling event isn't easy, but in some instances, the decision on who goes over in a given match is a very simple one to make. Steven Borden, the son of the Icon Sting, has taken AEW by storm since he started teaming with his father's former protégé, Darby Allin.

Borden still has a long way to go in his professional wrestling career, having only competed in 35 career matches, but we all expect Tony Khan to ride the hot hand on Saturday.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Darby Allin and Steven Borden

Zack Heydorn: Darby Allin and Steven Borden

Sid Pullar III: Darby Allin and Steven Borden

AEW World Trios Championship Match

Swerve & New Level vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido | All Elite Wrestling

Both the AEW Trios and Tag Team Divisions are firing on all cylinders right now. Kofi and Austin Creed have elevated their game to a new level, pun absolutely intended, since they made their debut in All Elite Wrestling, and their chemistry with Swerve Strickland is undeniable.

They've already had three successful title defenses and no one on The Takedown on SI panel expects this run to end on Saturday, even with "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido in the opposite corner.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Swerve and The New Level

Zack Heydorn: Swerve and The New Level

Sid Pullar III: Swerve and The New Level

Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship

Brawling Birds vs. Divine Dominion | All Elite Wrestling

Our panel finally reached their first bit of disagreement when it came to picking a winner in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship rematch from All In: London. The Brawling Birds won the title in their home country just 26 days ago, but Divine Dominion have gotten the better of Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor every single opportunity they've had since then.

SP3 likes Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to continue that momentum, while Rick and Zack aren't ready to give up on the Birds just yet.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: The Brawling Birds

Zack Heydorn: The Brawling Birds

Sid Pullar III: AND NEW!... Divine Dominion

AEW National Championship Match

Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC | All Elite Wrestling

Speaking of momentum, Andrade El Idolo has been one of the hottest acts in all of AEW as he approaches the one-year anniversary of his surprise return to the company. Not only is he the reigning National Champion, but he has a guaranteed contract for an AEW Men's World Title shot whenever he wants one.

While PAC has been doing some of his best character work, we don't anticipate that AEW is ready for Andrade to finish up his National Title reign after this match of the night contender.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Andrade El Idolo

Zack Heydorn: Andrade El Idolo

Sid Pullar III: Andrade El Idolo

AEW International Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Tommaso Ciampa | All Elite Wrestling

Listen. You love Tommaso Ciampa. We love Tommaso Ciampa. Everyone wants to see him do great things in All Elite Wrestling, but just look at this graphic. Look at it! Look specifically at Kazuchika Okada. Does that look like the face of a man who's going to lose his AEW International Championship on Saturday? It certainly does not. However, as history has taught us, Ciampa is a different dude when he performs in Chicago. We just think that will be good enough to dethrone the Rainmaker.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Kazuchika Okada

Zack Heydorn: Kazuchika Okada

Sid Pullar III: Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Thekla | All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Moné has unfortunately not recovered from her broken nose in time to defend her AEW Women's World Championship at All Out, but she will be good to go by WrestleDream and her first challenger will be one of the previous two titleholders.

Given that The CEO just faced off against Willow Nightingale at All In: London, and that Willow is still recovering from a hand injury, we believe that Thekla is in a prime position to become the new No. 1 Contender this weekend.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Thekla

Zack Heydorn: Thekla

Sid Pullar III: Thekla

AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

The Young Bucks vs. Cage & Cope vs. FTR | All Elite Wrestling

The AEW Men's Tag Team Division is very comparable to the WWE Championship picture on Friday Night SmackDown. The scene is way too crowded, and insanely stacked, for any one act to hold onto the gold for an extended period of time. After picking up the marquee win of their title reign at All In: London, Cage & Cope can drop the titles on Saturday and save face due to the ladder match stipulation.

Zack isn't convinced, but Rick and SP3 believe it's time for The Young Bucks' fourth, and potentially final, reign as tag champs.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... The Young Bucks

Zack Heydorn: Cage & Cope

Sid Pullar III: AND NEW!... The Young Bucks

AEW Men's World Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley | All Elite Wrestling

After everything he went through to earn his moment inside Wembley Stadium, there's no way that Will Ospreay is gonna drop the AEW Men's World Championship in his first title defense, right? Right?! Well, he is facing Jon Moxley.

As SP3 pointed out on the predictions show, every time that Mox is booked in a can't-win situation, he finds a way to get the job done. It wouldn't be the most shocking outcome in AEW history if he did it again on Saturday, but Rick and Zack are sticking with the Aerial Assassin this time around.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Will Ospreay

Zack Heydorn: Will Ospreay

Sid Pullar III: AND NEW!... Jon Moxley