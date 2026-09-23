AEW Dynamite/Collision Preview (9/23/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With only one stop left before AEW All Out, AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision combine for a live 3-hour special.

Swerve Strickland and The New Level will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against The Demand, a team that has been itching to regain the trios titles after losing them ahead of AEW All In London to "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King.

Ricochet and GOA have not been fans of the alliance between Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed and are eager to rain on the new trio's parade.

The winners of tonight's title match won't have very long to rest. Hangman and Brodido stand next in line to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out. Which team will make it to Chicago with the trios titles around their waists?

Road to All Out

Both the AEW World Champion and his challenger at All Out will be in action on Dynamite/Collision. Will Ospreay will team with "Speedball" Mike Bailey to take on his former Death Rider comrades, Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. The leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, will have a fight of his own against Dezmond Xavier in a Continental Championship Eliminator match.

With less than one week left, how will both Ospreay and Moxley fare heading into their main event clash at All Out with months' worth of personal history?

All Elite Women

All Elite Wrestling

Maya World is currently injured, but her tag team partner, Hyan, is stepping up in her absence to continue her ongoing rivalry with Persephone. Persephone defeated Maya World with help from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., at All In London to win the TBS Championship.

Tonight, Hyan seeks to avenge her partner by challenging Persephone for the TBS Championship in her first singles title match on Dynamite. Will she walk away with the victory?

Before their Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion will meet face-to-face one last time in an interview with Renee Paquette.

With so much lingering animosity between the two teams after Divine Dominion lost the tag titles at All In London at the hands of The Brawling Birds, what will all four women have left to get off their chests?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite/Collision Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite/Collision Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite/Collision Location:

Location: Fishers Event Center, Indianapolis, IN

AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Announced):

AEW World Trios Championships Match: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. The Demand

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier

TBS Championship Match: Persephone (c) vs. Hyan

Will Ospreay & "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Gabe Kidd

Renee Paquette Interviews The Brawling Birds & Divine Dominion Face-To-Face