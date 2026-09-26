AEW All Out 2026 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

AEW All Out 2026 takes place tonight at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Scroll down for the live coverage of this evening's pay-per-view event.

After finally becoming AEW World Champion last month at All In: London, Ospreay will defend the title for the first time this evening against the only man to pin him in singles action this year: the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley.

To say the relationship between Ospreay and Moxley is a complicated one would be putting it mildly. Last year at Forbidden Door, the Death Riders injured Ospreay, forcing him into neck surgery that put the Aerial Assassin on the shelf for almost eight months.

Ospreay made his surprise return earlier this year to confront Moxley at Revolution. The two men later faced off at Dynasty for the Continental Championship, where Moxley came out on top in Ospreay's only pinfall loss of the year.

After the match, Ospreay would surprisingly align with the Death Riders as Moxley helped train the Aerial Assassin's neck back to full strength. Ospreay used his newfound momentum to win the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and secure a World Title shot against Kenny Omega at All In: London. Now with the title around his waist, Ospreay will look to avenge his only pinfall loss of the year against the Death Rider leader.

The AEW tag team division is also on fire right now heading into tonight's pay-per-view. After defeating the Young Bucks at All In: London, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage went face-to-face with FTR, Motor City Machine Guns, and The New Level to remind the champions that the company's tag team division is deeper than ever.

Now Cope and Cage will look to establish their place at the top of the mountain by putting the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line against both the Young Bucks and FTR in a three-way Ladder match. The champions helped put tag team ladder matches on the map decades ago and look to carry that momentum into Chicago later this evening.

The Young Bucks vs. Cage & Cope vs. FTR | All Elite Wrestling

AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné won't compete this evening due to the broken nose she suffered last month. But her number one contender will be decided as the last two former champions square off as Thekla goes one-on-one with Willow Nightingale. Who will challenge The CEO at WrestleDream next month? We'll find out soon enough.

Also scheduled for tonight's event, Kazuchika Okada will defend the International Championship against Tommaso Ciampa, Hangman Page and Brodido will challenge The New Level and Swerve Strickland for the World Trios Championship, and so much more.

AEW All Out 2026 results:

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. PAC. The National Championship match between Andrade and PAC kicks off the pay-per-view broadcast. Surprisingly, the in-ring action started slowly, then quickly kicked into second gear. El Idolo scored a near fall early, but PAC kicked out. After the sudden burst of speed, the match slowed again as the two men sized one another up.

The crowd is seemingly 50/50 for this match with dual chants of "He's a bastard, how you know?" PAC took an opportunity to distract the referee to let Marina Shafir get a cheap shot on El Idolo at ringside. The action would shift to the outside for a while before the champion regained control of the situation and got the match back in the ring.

.@BastardPAC and @MarinaShafir get the upper hand on the National Champion!



Watch #AEWAllOut LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/c1xpxfVgQU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 27, 2026

The in-ring action picked up from here as both champion and challenger went back and forth, neither really having firm control of the match for an expended period of time. Both men score a near fall, but neither pin looked like it was actually end the matchup.

AEW All Out 2026 card:

AEW World Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Cope & Cage (c) vs. Young Bucks vs. FTR

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Number One Contenders Match for the AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW World Trios Championship: The New Level and Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Hangman Page and Brodido

Number One Contenders Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: Darby Allin and Steven Borden vs. Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher

AEW National Championship: Andrade El Idolo (c) vs. PAC

Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: The Brawling Birds (c) vs. Divine Dominion

Persephone hosts a TBS Championship Open Challenge