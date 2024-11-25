Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Royal Rumble: Winners, History, Records, Prize, Top Stories & More

Sid Pullar III

WWE.com

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most iconic events and matches in the company's history. The Royal Rumble Match is the company's premier event that signifies the start of the WrestleMania season. With the winner of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble facing the world champions at Mania, the show is looked at as one of the most important events of the year. The event has also been the stage for some of the best championship matches of all time.

  1. WWE Royal Rumble Winners
  2. WWE Royal Rumble 2025
  3. WWE Royal Rumble History
  4. Royal Rumble Records
  5. Royal Rumble Prize
  6. WWE Royal Rumble Top Stories
  7. Videos

WWE Royal Rumble Winners

Date

Winner

Location

1988

Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

1989

Big John Studd

Houston, Texas

1990

Hulk Hogan

Orlando, Florida

1991

Hulk Hogan

Miami, Florida

1992

Ric Flair

Albany, New York

1993

Yokozuna

Sacramento, California

1994

Bret Hart
Lex Luger

Providence, Rhode Island

1995

Shawn Michaels

Tampa, Florida

1996

Shawn Michaels

Fresno, California

1997

Stone Cold Steve Austin

San Antonio, Texas

1998

Stone Cold Steve Austin

San Jose, California

1999

Vince McMahon

Anaheim, California

2000

The Rock

New York City, New York

2001

Stone Cold Steve Austin

New Orleans, Louisiana

2002

Triple H

Atlanta, Georgia

2003

Brock Lesnar

Boston, Massachusetts

2004

Chris Benoit

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2005

Batista

Fresno, California

2006

Rey Mysterio

Miami, Florida

2007

The Undertaker

San Antonio, Texas

2008

John Cena

New York City, New York

2009

Randy Orton

Detroit, Michigan

2010

Edge

Atlanta, Georgia

2011

Alberto Del Rio

Boston, Massachusetts

2012

Sheamus

St. Louis, Missouri

2013

John Cena

Phoenix, Arizona

2014

Batista

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2015

Roman Reigns

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2016

Triple H

Orlando, Florida

2017

Randy Orton

San Antonio, Texas

2018

Shinsuke Nakamura
Asuka

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2019

Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins

Phoenix, Arizona

2020

Charlotte Flair
Drew McIntyre

Houston, Texas

2021

Bianca Belair
Edge

St. Petersburg, Florida

2022

Ronda Rousey
Brock Lesnar

St. Louis, Missouri

2023

Cody Rhodes
Rhea Ripley

San Antonio, Texas

2024

Bayley
Cody Rhodes

St. Petersburg, Florida

MORE: Shawn Michaels' 10 Best WWE Matches Of All Time

WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The show will stream live on Peacock and WWE Network worldwide. No matches have been announced as of this writing.

WWE Royal Rumble History

On January 24, 1988, WWE presented the first annual Royal Rumble event. This was a television special airing on the USA Network on the same night as Jim Crockett Promotions' Buckhouse Stampede pay-per-view. Hacksaw Jim Duggan was the winner of the first Royal Rumble Match that consisted of 20 competitors.

In 1989, the Royal Rumble Match was changed from 20 stars to 30 for the first time, while 1990 was the first year that the event became its own standalone pay-per-view. In 1990 and 1991, Hulk Hogan became the first competitor to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches.

1992 was the first year that the WWE Championship was on the line in the Royal Rumble Match, which was won by Ric Flair. The following year, Yokozuna became the first winner to get a guaranteed world title shot at WrestleMania for his Rumble win.

Bret Hart and Lex Luger were eliminated at the same time and were then named co-winners of the 1994 Royal Rumble Match. 1995 saw Shawn Michaels avoid elimination by barely having only one foot touch when thrown over the top rope to become the first number one entrant to win the Rumble. HBK then became the second man to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles in 1996.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was eliminated and then came back in the ring behind the referees' backs to win the 1997 Royal Rumble Match. This led to his back-to-back wins when Austin won the '98 Rumble. Stone Cold became the only man to win three Royal Rumbles in 2001.

The late 90s into the 2000s featured memorable bouts outside the titular match at the Royal Rumble event. In 1998, The Undertaker faced Shawn Michaels in a Casket Match for the WWE Championship. The stakes were even higher in a brutal I Quit Match between The Rock and Mankind. 2000 featured Triple H versus Cactus Jack in a Street Fight for the WWE Title and the first ever Tables Match.

Preceded by Vince McMahon, The Rock, Triple H and Brock Lesnar, Chris Benoit became the second man to win the Royal Rumble from the first spot in 2004. Rey Mysterio then broke Benoit's record for longest time in a Rumble match in 2006. Top stars like Batista, The Undertaker, John Cena and Randy Orton rounded out the 2000s.

Edge kicked off 2010 with a return in the Royal Rumble Match to earn the victory, while Alberto Del Rio won the first ever 40-Man iteration of the stipulation in 2011. After Sheamus' first win and Cena's second, WWE gave fans two of the most polarizing Rumble winners with Batista in 2014 and Roman Reigns in 2015.

After Triple H and Randy Orton got their second wins, Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble, while Asuka made history with a victory in the first ever Women's Royal Rumble. Married couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins earn their shots at WrestleMania 35 with Rumble wins in 2019.

For the women, Charlotte Flair won in 2020, while Bianca Belair set the record for longest time in a Women's Rumble with a victory in 2021. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre pulled out a memorable win in 2020, while Edge got his second Rumble victory in 2021.

After another pair of poorly received winners in Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar in 2022, WWE gave fans back-to-back Cody Rhodes Royal Rumble victories in 2023 and 2024. Then for the women, Rhea Ripley and Bayley broke the record for match duration in a Women's Rumble with their wins.

Royal Rumble Records

Record

Holder

Most Royal Rumble Wins

Stone Cold Steve Austin (3)

Most Royal Rumble Eliminations All-Time

Kane (45)

Most Royal Rumble Eliminations In One Match

Brock Lesnar (13 - Men)
Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (8 - Women)

Most Time In A Single Royal Rumble Match

GUNTHER (1:11:25 - Men)
Bayley (1:03:03 - Women)

Most Cumulative Time In The Royal Rumble All-Time

Chris Jericho (4:59:33 - Men)
Bianca Belair (3:05:25 - Women)

Most Appearances In The Royal Rumble

Kane (20 - Men)
Liv Morgan & Natalya (7 - Women)

Women To Appear In A Men's Royal Rumble

Chyna (1999), Chyna (2000), Beth Phoenix (2010), Kharma (2012), Nia Jax (2019)

Men To Appear In A Women's Royal Rumble

Santino Marella as Santina Marella (2020)

Shortest Time In A Single Royal Rumble Match

Santino Marella (1.9 seconds in 2009 - Men)
Chelsea Green & Valhalla (5 seconds in 2023 & 2024 - Women)

*These stats do not include the Greatest Royal Rumble Match, which took place at the titular event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 27, 2018.

Bryan Danielson set the record for longest duration in a single Rumble match with 1:16:05, while Braun Strowman broke the record for most eliminations with 13 to win the match.

Royal Rumble Prize

The winner of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches get a shot at the world title of their choosing at WrestleMania.

WWE Royal Rumble Top Stories

John Cena Officially Confirmed For Major WWE Event In 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 To Have Special Start Time

WWE Bringing WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble to Indianapolis

Cody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble

Videos

Related

WWE PPV/PLE Calendar 2024/2025: Full List, Schedule, Date, Time, Location & Results

Published
Sid Pullar III
SID PULLAR III

Sid Pullar III, born and raised in New York, is a lifelong pro wrestling fan who fell in love with the business when stars like Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Sting captured his imagination. In 2017, he started the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast. Then in 2020, he began his writing for Sportskeeda Wrestling before moving to WrestleTalk in 2021. He is looking to capture his three decades worth of pro wrestling knowledge through his pieces and interviewing various stars.