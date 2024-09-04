AEW, Tony Khan Getting Sued By Kevin Kelly And The Tate Twins
After a successful All In 10 days ago and a looming All Out this Saturday, the momentum has hit a bump in the road.
The Wrestling News reported on Wednesday morning that former AEW announcer Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins (Brandon and Brent), also known as The Boys, have filed a lawsuit against All Elite Wrestling, CEO and Owner Tony Khan, and ring announcer Ian Riccaboni.
The suit filed on Aug. 30 in the Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas by the plantiffs attorneys Stephen P. New and Benjamin Baer, says they are looking to void the arbitration clause of their AEW talent contracts. They also ask the court to certify a class-action lawsuit against the wrestling organization by stating AEW is misclassifying the wrestlers as independent contractors instead of employees.
The Takedown has reached out for comment to AEW public relations, Khan and Riccaboni. None of them have responded at the time of publication. When contacted by The Takedown, New said if an email was sent and he would send a response. He has not yet responded to the email. The Takedown has requested a copy of the lawsuit but hasn't received at this time of writing.
After stints in WWE, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kelly started with AEW in June 2023 as part of the announcing team on AEW Collision alongside Nigel McGuiness and eventually Tony Schiavone. However, Kelly was fired by the company in March allegedly because of comments he made on social media about Riccaboni and AEW on social media. Kelly claims Riccaboni was libelous after Riccaboni said Kelly was part of QAnon.
The Wrestling News also reports Kelly is looking for monetary damages from AEW and Riccaboni as he claims AEW breached his contract and caused him to being unable to find work along with the QAnon accusations defamed Kelly.
The Tate Twins were released by AEW in April. The crux of the defamtion allegation from them against Khan is because he said in a media call to promote ROH Supercard of Honor that the brothers missed multiple events and stood by those comments after The Tate Twins denied Khan's allegation.
The Takedown will provide updates to this story more news develops.
