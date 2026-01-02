Two AEW Stars Announce Retirement Plans

Two members of the AEW and ROH Women's Division have announced their retirements from professional wrestling.

Five-Time TNA Knockouts World Champion Madison Rayne competed on the January 1 edition of ROH TV, where she teamed up with ROH Women's Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo to face Billie Starkz & Diamante.

Rayne later delivered a backstage promo alongside Purrazzo, where she declared that Thursday night's match marked the end of her 20-year career in the ring.

"I knew it was coming. This time comes in everyone's career, but when I lost my dad earlier this year, I lost a piece of myself, too. But I'm re-finding that purpose and self [backstage], coaching, helping with the next generation. And that's [Purrazzo]... that's not me anymore."

Rayne tearfully said she could not ask for a better partner in Purrazzo or a better moment to end her tenure as an active competitor.

The 39-year-old signed with AEW as a coach and wrestler during the summer of 2022, and last competed on AEW Dynamite on February 21, 2024 in a loss to Deonna Purrazzo.

Mercedes Martinez will also step away from wrestling full-time in 2026

Mercedes Martinez wrestling ROH Women's Champion Athena | Ring of Honor Wrestling

Former ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez also rang in the new year by announcing her retirement.

Martinez took to social media Thursday evening to say goodbye to 2025, and to look ahead to what she says will be her final year as an active, full-time wrestler.

"No contracts. No agents. No creative. Just me – and everything I’ve earned over 25 damn years in this business, Martinez wrote. "2025 wasn’t about being showcased. It was about going back to the indies, back to the grind, back to the reason I started and remembering exactly who the hell I am."

Goodbye 2025.

One last run. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2PYWIbGQsd — Mercedes Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@RealMMartinez) January 1, 2026

Much like Madison Rayne, Martinez said she's really enjoyed giving back to the younger generation over the past year, through teaching and coaching. She doesn't fully know what's next for her, but Mercedes is looking forward to having one last run.

"2026 gets one more year of my body, my heart, and my fight. One more year of scars, sweat, pain, and pride. One more year of showing up and giving everything I’ve got because that’s the only way I’ve ever done this. The last few years flew by. I don’t know what’s next. All I’ve ever known is wrestling, grinding, and hustling. And for one more year… that’s exactly what I’m going to do."

Martinez competed for several major promotions throughout her 25-year career, including multiple stops in WWE, AEW & ROH, as well as a stint in TNA Wrestling. We wish both Mercedes Martinez and Madison Rayne the very best in their futures outside of the wrestling ring.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Reportedly Lining Up Major Rivalries For Stephanie Vaquer

AEW Dynamite Results [12/31/25]: Willow Nightingale Dethrones Mercedes Moné To Win TBS Title

From Aspiring Medical Professional To Break Out WWE Star, Kendal Grey Is One To Watch In 2026 [Exclusive]

WWE SmackDown Preview (1/2/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream