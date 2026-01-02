WWE Superstar Opens New Wrestling School In Tennessee
Another active WWE superstar is following the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Finn Balor by opening up a wrestling school while an active wrestler.
No business gives back to its future the way pro wrestling does. The Dudley Boyz, Rakishi, and Booker T have been running wrestling schools for years now as well. Pro wrestlers feel it's their duty and obligation to give back as much as they can to the business that gave them their livelihood.
This same sentiment applies to current WWE superstar Rusev as well. The former WWE United States champion is launching a new wrestling school at the beginning of March.
Rusev announces KECH Pro Wrestling
Rusev announced the launch of his new wrestling academy, called KECH Pro Wrestling, on Friday morning. The school is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and begins teaching students on March 1. Rusev revealed important details about the school in a video posted to social media.
In the video, Rusev claims to be offering "real" pro wrestling training. He plans to emphasize the fundamentals along with character work. Rusev is also offering an advanced class for experienced pro wrestlers looking to improve their craft.
KECH Pro Wrestling will offer courses for children
Rusev is separating his wrestling school from other popular and established pro wrestling academies around the country, as KECH pro wrestling school will also offer beginner courses for kids. Some schools do provide kid-friendly summer camps with fun pro wrestling-related activities.
The Monster Factor in New Jersey, Pure Pro Wrestling in Michigan, and East Coast Pro Wrestling in New Jersey are all small pro wrestling schools with some sort of legit wrestling training for kids. KECH will now join that short list. The courses these schools offer usually emphasize being comfortable on the mic and basic safety measures in the ring.
"The ring is on the way, the building is locked in, if you ever wanted to train like a pro, now is your chance!"Rusev
Rusev was last seen on WWE TV on November 28 when he lost to Jey Uso in the Last Time Is Now Tournament to face John Cena in his last match ever. Gunther ended up pinning Jey Uso to earn the right to face Cena, and would go on to defeat him.
Aidan has been a contributor to The Takedown since July of 2025. He also currently writes for the Miami Heat & Orlando Magic on SIl. Before joining On SI, he reported for Caplin News and created content individually. He has a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media & Communications at FIU’s School of Journalism. Aidan has spent years producing pro wrestling content on social media and writing about pro sports. He’s a lifelong enthusiast of the business and continues to cover the global wrestling world with an unbiased, but passionate approach. His favorite pro wrestling memory is watching Triple H vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, and legend has it he is still chanting "move the palm trees" to this day.