Full List of WWE Releases Set to Hit Free Agent Market

It's go time for many of the wrestlers that were released from the WWE earlier this year.

Post-WrestleMania roster cuts have unfortunately become a yearly tradition, and more than two dozen superstars received the dreaded phone call this past April, when they were informed that their time with the company would be coming to an end. That time has arrived.

Several major names are starting to hit the free agent market as their 90-day waiting periods expire, some of whom have taken to social media to confirm their status. That includes multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane, who wrote on her X account Thursday morning, "How far I'll go... See you soon."

How Far I'll Go...

See you soon.❤️ pic.twitter.com/FnkBNRkj7E — KAIRI (@KAIRI_official) July 23, 2026

Sane was one of the more surprising cuts as she was a central figure in the rivalry between IYO SKY and Asuka, which did not culminate until WWE's Backlash Premium Live Event in May.

Joe Gacy, formerly of the Wyatt Sicks, also made a brief statement on his social media account Thursday morning. He simply wrote, "And here we go."

All five members of the legacy faction, which carried on the creative universe that was cultivated by the late Bray Wyatt, were also let go. Bo Dallas' Uncle Howdy, former WWE Women's Champion Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and the aforementioned Joe Gacy.

The Wyatt Sicks | WWE

Cross, now known as Nikki Storm, made headlines back in May when she and her husband Big Damo acquired UK-based PROGRESS Wrestling and Seattle's DEFY Wrestling. They're getting ready to host one of their first big shows as the new owners of PROGRESS this Sunday, July 26.

Speaking of couples, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega were two of the more shocking departures this year, especially after Black left rival All Elite Wrestling to sign back with WWE a little over a year before he was released.

Zelina caught the attention of many wrestling fans this week when she filed a trademark for a new in-ring name, Xelina, and then released a hype package for the next chapter of her wrestling career on her YouTube channel. There's been no word on Black's next steps, as of this writing.

Other names set to hit free agency include Santos Escobar, who sent a message to WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque this week, Zoey Stark (now known as Zoey Serrano), and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Other talents, such as The Day and Sheamus, are still waiting out the end of their WWE contracts.

Full List of WWE Releases Hitting Free Agency

Kairi Sane

Bo Dallas a.k.a Uncle Howdy

Nikki Storm (Nikki Cross)

Joseph Sawyer (Joe Gacy)

Samuel Shaw (Dexter Lumis)

Erick Rowan

Aleister Black

Xelina (Zelina Vega)

Motor City Machine Guns

Hijo del Fantasma (Santos Escobar)

Zoey Serrano (Zoey Stark)