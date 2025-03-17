Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025

SI Wrestling Staff

Here you'll find a list of all WWE superstars released since 2024.

WWE releases talent throughout the year for a variety of reasons, including changes in creative direction, creative differences, budget cuts, or poor performance.

Here are all the wrestlers WWE has released in 2024 and 2025.

All 2025 Releases

February 8, 2025: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Giovanni Vinci

February 7, 2025: Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, AOP, Paul Ellering, Cedric

January, 2025: Duke Hudson

All 2024 Releases

November 6, 2024: Nunzio

November 1, 2024: Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell

October 1, 2024: Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel

September 24, 2024: Rosemary

September 17, 2024: Hammerstone

September 2, 2024: Odyssey Jones

August 16, 2024: MVP, Tamina, Bobby Lashley (contract expired)

July 9, 2024: Damon Kemp

June 27, 2024: Ricochet

June 1, 2024: Dominik Dijakovic, Becky Lynch (contract expired)

May 5, 2024: Jerry Lawler

May 4, 2024: Gable Steveson

May 3, 2024: Drew Gulak, Boa, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Trey Bearhill, Valentina Feroz, Keyshawn Leflore, Emma Diaz, Kiyah Saint, Vlad Pablenko, Darrel Mason

May 1, 2024: Scrypts

April 25, 2025: Guru Raaj

April 23, 2024: Yulisa Leon, Von Wagner

April 22, 2024: Cameron Grimes

April 20, 2024: Van Wagner

April 19, 2024: Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, Veer

February 8, 2024: Amari Miller

