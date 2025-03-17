WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025
Here you'll find a list of all WWE superstars released since 2024.
WWE releases talent throughout the year for a variety of reasons, including changes in creative direction, creative differences, budget cuts, or poor performance.
Here are all the wrestlers WWE has released in 2024 and 2025.
All 2025 Releases
February 8, 2025: Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Giovanni Vinci
February 7, 2025: Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, AOP, Paul Ellering, Cedric
January, 2025: Duke Hudson
All 2024 Releases
November 6, 2024: Nunzio
November 1, 2024: Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell
October 1, 2024: Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel
September 24, 2024: Rosemary
September 17, 2024: Hammerstone
September 2, 2024: Odyssey Jones
August 16, 2024: MVP, Tamina, Bobby Lashley (contract expired)
July 9, 2024: Damon Kemp
June 27, 2024: Ricochet
June 1, 2024: Dominik Dijakovic, Becky Lynch (contract expired)
May 5, 2024: Jerry Lawler
May 4, 2024: Gable Steveson
May 3, 2024: Drew Gulak, Boa, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Trey Bearhill, Valentina Feroz, Keyshawn Leflore, Emma Diaz, Kiyah Saint, Vlad Pablenko, Darrel Mason
May 1, 2024: Scrypts
April 25, 2025: Guru Raaj
April 23, 2024: Yulisa Leon, Von Wagner
April 22, 2024: Cameron Grimes
April 20, 2024: Van Wagner
April 19, 2024: Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, Veer
February 8, 2024: Amari Miller
