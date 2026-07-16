Motor City Machine Guns Tease Their Next Move After WWE Release

The Motor City Machine Guns have teased what's next in a new video following their WWE release.

WWE released Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, collectively known as the Motor City Machine Guns, in April, during a round of cuts following WrestleMania 42. Since then, many have expected the duo to land in AEW once they officially hit free agency.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp previously reported that their WWE non-competes will end in July. However, updates have been few and far between.

In a new video, the former champions playfully showed how they dealt with their releases and contemplated their next move.

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Motor City Machine Guns look at contracts in new video

A YouTube video posted on the Motor City Machine Guns' channel shows Sabin and Shelley sitting together on a bench. Sabin tells Shelley that the last few months have been a "rainbow of emotions," and he doesn't know how to express himself. Shelley says he might be going through the five stages of grief.

He explains that denial is the first stage, and the video shows a clip of Sabin in denial about something. Though the cause is not named, he is seemingly reacting to his WWE release. Shelley continues by saying that the second stage is anger, followed by bargaining and depression, and the video shows Sabin following these stages.

Shelley then teases that there's a fifth stage before pulling out a box and telling Sabin that it came for them in the mail. Shelley says he doesn't know where it came from, but he opens it. He pulls out what appear to be offers from other promotions, as the video shows papers with "professional wrestling contract" written on them.



FMW, WAR (Wrestle and Romance), CyberFight, and IWA Mid-South, among others, are specifically named, but Sabin and Shelley dismiss these offers. Finally, they pick up one last contract, and angelic music plays. They both get excited, and Shelley says that Sabin has hit the fifth stage, acceptance. By the end of the video, the promotion that sent this final offer is not named.

Sabin and Shelley are former three-time TNA World Tag Team Champions, and both men won the world title there as well. They have also won tag team championships in ROH and NJPW. The duo joined WWE in the fall of 2024 and quickly won the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Many fans are excited to see what's next for the Motor City Machine Guns, and The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.