Athena Becomes Longest-Reigning Champion of the Modern Era

Who could have predicted that back at Final Battle 2022, a bit over three years ago, Athena would capture the ROH Women's World Championship and end up having the longest title reign in both AEW and ROH's history?

One by one, Athena would start passing records held for other titles, such as Samoa Joe's reigns with both the ROH World and Television titles, which sit at 645 and 574 days, respectively. Now, Athena has surpassed a record that WWE started when Roman Reigns began his Tribal Chief character back in 2020.

Roman Reigns celebrates with special counsel Paul Heyman after defeating Brock Lesnar | USA TODAY Sports

Athena's reign has reached 1,317 days

Capturing the ROH Women's World Championship back on December 10th, 2022, Athena has yet to lose her championship and now has officially surpassed Roman Reigns' historic title reign as WWE's Universal Champion.

Reigns held his title for almost four years before eventually losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 in 2024. His reign would go down in WWE history as the longest of the modern era, beating out CM Punk's 434-day reign as WWE Champion and Brock Lesnar's 500+ day reign as Universal Champion.

Only three names sit above Reigns' reign: Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino, who has a seemingly untouchable 2,803-day reign.

Athena, Billie Starkz and Diamante versus Maya World, Hyan, and Deonna Purrazzo main evented ROH/MPX Global Wars. | Ring Of Honor Wrestling

Athena has overcome numerous challengers, ranging from her own minion/partner, Billie Starkz, to Persephone, Mina Shirakawa, and many more.

Athena plans to keep this title forever

Athena commented on this record and pointed out that she means forever when she calls herself the "forever champ." The ROH Women's World Champion would have to more than double her time with that championship if she wants to break Bruno Sammartino's legendary title run.

During Athena's time as the forever champion, she has attempted to become a double champion. Some of these attempts include participating in the annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, making it to the semi-finals three times. She has also challenged for the IWGP Women's Championship and AEW Women's World Championship, both unsuccessfully.

I meant FOREVER!!!! Longest reigning champion of the modern era belongs to me and me only!! #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi pic.twitter.com/1TjWvERLP6 — Athena is ROH & All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) July 19, 2026

Time can only tell how much longer Athena will hold the ROH Women's World Championship and just who will get the incredible feat of dethroning the fallen goddess, but that might not be anywhere close to happening even at this point.

Many fans want to see Athena do more work within AEW Dynamite and Collision, possibly even contending for other championships. That seems like the logical step whenever this title reign comes to an end.