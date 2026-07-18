AEW Collision Preview (7/18/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

This week has been a busy one for The Jet. He crashed Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship celebration on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite earlier this week and called his shot for AEW Redemption.

Though Kevin Knight is looking ahead to next Sunday when he challenges Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, he'll first have to defend the title he currently has in possession.

TONIGHT!



What part of tonight's massive Saturday #AEWCollision are you most excited to see?



It all KICKS OFF at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/g9AJ9kOzCT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 18, 2026

The TNT Championship will be on the line on TNT when Kevin Knight battles former ROH World Television Champion AR Fox. Fox and Knight have wrestled one-on-one on two separate occasions. Their first match in ROH ended in a time limit draw and their second match ended in a victory for Knight in April 2025.

Tonight on AEW Collision, AR Fox hopes that the third time will be the charm for him to defeat Kevin Knight and win his first taste of AEW gold. With Knight's focus divided between defending the TNT Championship and chasing the AEW World Championship in a matter of days, will AR Fox be able to capitalize, or will The Jet be too much to overcome?

More gold on the line

After successfully defending the TBS Championship for the first time last week on Collision, Hikaru Shida's next challenger awaits her tonight. Queen Aminata thwarted Shida's post-match attack on Harley Cameron last Saturday, and now she wants a shot at the TBS title that has eluded her on three prior occasions. Can Queen Aminata secure payback (and the TBS Championship), or will Shida's reign of dominance continue?

Before Bandido contends for the International Championship against Kyle Fletcher at Redemption, he'll defend the ROH World Championship against Adam Priest in Boston. With 469 days as champion under his belt, Bandido has shown no signs of slowing down. Adam Priest has unsuccessfully challenged Bandido for the ROH World Championship once before. Who will walk away as the champion tonight?

The road to All In London continues

Will Ospreay | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay's road to All In London is set in stone, but before he gets to Wembley Stadium, he'll have to grapple with an old friend. Adam Brooks has trained with Ospreay in the past and is a longtime standout from the Australian wrestling scene. How will the 2026 Owen Hart Men's Tournament winner fare against a face from his past?

The Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner Mercedes Moné will also be active on tonight's edition of Collision in her hometown of Boston, MA. After a big trios victory in the main event of Dynamite earlier this week, what message will the CEO have to get off her chest about Thekla, Willow Nightingale, and the AEW Women's Championship that hangs in the balance?

Some other people who have big hopes for All In London are The Brawling Birds. With the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships in their sights, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor are willing to work their way up the ranks to become number one contenders for the titles. They'll be in tag team action tonight to start that journey.

Also on Collision

Tommaso Ciampa | All Elite Wrestling

Boston area native Tommaso Ciampa is looking for a fight in his hometown, and The Razcalz' Myron Reed has accepted the challenge. Ciampa and Reed will wrestle one-on-one for the first time, and Ciampa has invited Jericho to watch ahead of their upcoming clash at Redemption. Will Ciampa be able to stay focused and earn some much-needed momentum before next Sunday, or can Myron Reed capitalize on Ciampa's current distractions?

Both "Jungle" Jack Perry and Nick Wayne are looking to kick off a new era for themselves in AEW. Perry recently re-signed with the company while Wayne returned from the NJPW Best of the Super Jr. tournament in Japan a few weeks ago. Tonight, they'll collide in the ring. Could a victory mark a new beginning for the winner?

AEW stands for "Athena Elite Wrestling", according to ROH Women's World Champion Athena, and she plans to prove it tonight when she's in action on Collision. Also, the Don Callis Family is looking for some major momentum before their huge trios battle with Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley next week on Dynamite.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

Watch: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: MGM Music Hall, Boston, MA

AEW Collision SPOILERS:

Match results from the show that was filmed Thursday night in Boston.

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

TNT Championship: Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox

TBS Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata

ROH World Championship: Bandido vs. Adam Priest

Will Ospreay vs. Adam Brooks

"Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Myron Reed

We'll hear from Mercedes Moné

Athena in action

The Brawling Birds in action

The Don Callis Family in action