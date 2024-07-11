Bryan Danielson, Mariah May Shine on ‘Dynamite’
The July 10 edition of AEW Dynamite was action-packed from start to finish. There were two instant classics honoring one of the most outstanding men to ever step in a squared circle, this Dynamite laid the foundation for the build to All In.
It is time to delve into all the action from a massive night for AEW:
MJF points the finger
Dynamite opened with a recap of MJF’s promo on last Saturday’s Collision. A montage of MJF turning on Daniel Garcia at last week’s Dynamite played as MJF tells the fans that it is their fault for what happened to Garcia. MJF then called out Will Ospreay.
Ospreay Accepts
The show officially opens with Will Ospreay cutting a scathing promo on MJF. The International Champion called MJF “one of the most insecure men in professional wrestling.” Then MJF’s music hit, yet MJF was nowhere to be seen. Moments later, MJF appeared on the video board to challenge Ospreay for the International Championship next week on Dynamite–and Ospreay accepted.
Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Final
Bryan Danielson vs. Adam “Hangman” Page
Special Enforcer Jeff Jarrett
The decision to have Danielson and Page kick off the night was unexpected, but it certainly piqued the interest of the live crowd. The Owen Men’s Final, a match that could have easily headlined any event, had the audience hooked from the start.
It was a physical matchup that saw Danielson busted open early on. The match even turned more violent after Page delivered a piledriver to Danielson on the floor. A dazed and confused Danielson fought off help from the ringside doctor and returned to the ring.
Later, Danielson connected with a flying knee to the match official that was meant for Page. With no official, Hangman decided to take advantage by using his belt to leave a few marks on Danielson's back. However, when Page decided to use his belt to choke Danielson, the special enforcer, Jeff Jarrett, decided it was time to intervene.
Page then shoved Jarrett, causing Jarrett to reveal that he was also an official referee for the matchup. Jarrett called the finale of the match, which saw Danielson reverse a submission to a pinfall three-count.
Winner by pinfall: Bryan Danielson
Jarrett, along with Hart’s widow Martha, delivered Danielson the Owen Cup and title. However, the celebration was cut short when Swerve Strickland’s music hit.
Strickland is AEW
The show returned from break to show Strickland and Prince Nana in the middle of the ring with a mic. Strickland congratulated Danielson, who was no longer in the ring, on his win and said he looks forward to their matchup at All In; however, Strickland has other things to talk about.
The AEW World Heavyweight Champion announced he is accepting an invitation to join the match at Blood & Guts. However, he won’t be joining The Elite. Strickland said the world champ will lead the charge for Team AEW.
Stampede Street Fight
Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho
Jericho and Joe delivered everything you would expect in a street fight. One thing you would expect would be weapons, and Jericho delivered that early. The leader of the Learning Tree brought a bag of horseshoes to the ring. A move that would later backfire on Jericho as Joe sent him spine first into the horseshoes.
The match eventually made its way through the crowd and then to the back of the arena. That is where Joe would fall into Jericho's trap. Big Bill and Keith violently greeted Joe, beating the “Samoa Submission Machine” into a pulp. Bill would then lay Joe’s lifeless body onto a crate being held by a forklift. You see where this is going.
Jericho does the unthinkable, driving Joe through a wall on the forklift. That is when the match abruptly ended. If Samoa Joe is taking time off time film the second season of Twisted Metal, this was an effective way to temporarily write him off the show.
Winner by doctor stoppage: Chris Jericho
Global Glory 4-Way
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Pac vs. Tomohiro Ishii
After the spectacle of the Stampede Street Fight, Dynamite got back to its roots with the Global Glory 4-Way. The palate cleanser match was a perfect example of how AEW sees itself as a wrestling company: nonstop action between some of the best talents in the world.
Claudio was the star of the match. His presence elevates every match he is in, and this one was no different. As the match progressed, the speed continued to grow faster. The finish saw the “Bastard” PAC standing victorious above the rest after a breakneck violent 4-Way.
Winner by submission: PAC
A Fool to do elite dirty work?
Renee Paquette is seen backstage attempting to interview Hangman Page, but he had no time as he pounded on the door of The Elite’s locker room. Tensions rose as Okada greeted Page at the door, but Matt and Nick quickly intervened and asked Page if there was anything they can do for him.
Page responds with a simple, “I’ll do it,” leaving fans speculating what that could mean.
Moné fears the D.M.D.
Mercedes Mone thought Wednesday night would be her grand toast of being a double champion. However, Britt Baker cut the TBS champion and NJPW Strong Women’s champion’s celebration short.
The inevitable matchup between Baker and Mone is a dream match that can’t come soon enough.
Darby is just getting started
A return to action wasn’t a time for fans to catch their breath but rather a time for fans to see Darby Allin delivering a beatdown to The Elite’s favorite lackey, Brandon Cutler. Allin grabbed the camera and sent a message to The Elite that the former TNT champion is just getting started.
Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Final
Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale
After the classic that started the show in the Men’s Final of the Owen Cup, the women had big shoes to fill. Shoes that Mariah May and Willow Nightingale had no problem filling. These two are no longer the future of the AEW Women’s division. They are the now.
The competitors left it all in the ring as May’s mentor “Timeless” Toni Storm watched with bated breath from ringside. May and Nightingale dug deep down in the tank for this one. As Nightingale looked to deliver a Death Valley Driver, May was able to reverse into a roll-up for the 1-2-3.
Winner by pinfall: Mariah May
A bloody post-match celebration
Alongside Storm, May celebrated her victory in the Owen Hart Women’s Finals. The victory means May and her mentor will meet for the AEW Women’s Championship at All In. However, Storm seemed thrilled by May’s victory. That was until May really let her feelings show.
May brutally attacked Storm with the Owen Hart Women’s Championship. Luther attempted to assist the “Timeless” one, but that just ended up with him bruised and beaten after going through a table off the ramp.
May then began attacking Storm with Storm’s shoe. The attack with the shoe opened the gashing hole in Storm’s head even more. Dynamite ended with May standing above a beaten Storm as the women’s champion’s blood was smeared all over the face of her next challenger.