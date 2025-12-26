AEW Christmas Collision Results [12/25/25]: Mox, Okada & Fletcher Advance Onto C2 Semifinals

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night of great graps.

A special holiday edition of AEW Collision from New York's Hammerstein Ballroom aired Thursday night, and featured the final six round-robin matches in the Continental Classic Tournament.

At the start of the night, there was a six-way tie atop the Gold League standings, but only room for two men in the semifinals this Saturday night at AEW Worlds End.

When the dust had settled, it was Don Callis Family members Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher who punched their ticket to Chicago. Over in the Blue League, it was Jon Moxley who managed to successfully pull off his comeback bid and qualify for the semifinals alongside Konosuke Takeshita.

Darby Allin is also back and set for his return to action against Gabe Kidd this Saturday night, and The Babes of Wrath were given a tune-up match ahead of their AEW Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Mercedes Moné and Athena.

Here's everything you may have missed from Thursday's special AEW Christmas Collision episode.

Match and Segment Results:

Kyle Fletcher defeated Jack Perry to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League standings. A battered and beaten Jungle Jack gave everything he had in an effort to score this final victory, and he nearly pinned the Protostar on multiple occasions, but it was Fletcher who was able to secure the coveted three count with less than a minute left on the clock. As Perry climbed to the top rope, Fletcher delivered a swift kick to his injured ankle to knock him off. He then finished Jack off with the Sheer Drop Brainbuster.

Renee Paquette was set to interview Roderick Strong backstage, when Kyle O’Reilly stepped in to give his friend a pep talk. O'Reilly said he would not be the man he is today, the same one who submitted Jon Moxley with a bulging disk in his neck and a fractured arm, without Roddy. Kyle said that Strong could beat Claudio Castagnoli on his worst night, but it'll be a Christmas miracle when he earns his first three points in the tournament and returns backstage with a smile on his face.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mascara Dorada to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings. The Alpha had already qualified for the semifinals, but that did not stop him from making sure that Dorada didn't join him there. Takeshita took out the CMLL World Trios Champion with an impressive avalanche lariat, followed by a running knee strike and then finally the Raging Fire Falcon Arrow for the win. Takeshita finished the round-robin portion with a tournament-best 13 points.

Roderick Strong defeated Claudio Castagnoli to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings. The CMLL World Champion dominated much of the match, but after dropping his knee pad, Roddy was able to rock Claudio with one good jumping knee strike to the temple and scored the pinfall victory. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta attacked Strong after the bell, but Mark Briscoe ran down to the ring with a kendo stick to make the save. Timeless Toni Storm also got involved by sneaking up behind Marina Shafir and punching her with a fist full of pearls.

It was revealed that FTR will defend the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship against the Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight at Worlds End.

PAC and Kevin Knight fought to a 20-minute time limit draw to earn one point apiece in the Continental Classic Gold League standings. This was a very intense match-up between two insanely athletic competitors, but neither man was able to put the other away during the allotted 20 minutes. The Bastard almost won the match twice via count out, but Knight was able to slide back in at 9.5 each time. With less than a minute remaining, The Jet survived PAC's running lariat and then got his knees up on the Black Arrow attempt. PAC was able to lock in the Brutalizer but time expired before Knight could give up.

Gabe Kidd made an unannounced appearance to brag about his attack on Darby Allin Wednesday night on Dynamite. He pondered how Darby would be able to answer his challenge when he's laying in the ICU. Just then the ballroom went dark, and when the lights came back on, Allin was in the ring with Sting's baseball bat. He chased Kidd off and then said he'd see him at Worlds End.

AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale defeated Hyan & Maya World. The Babes of Wrath were given a much tougher fight than some may have anticipated, but the tag champs eventually got their tandem offense rolling and picked up the victory after an enzuigiri, swinging neck breaker combo on Maya World. After the match was over, Willow and Harley told the crowd a Christmas story that ended with them beating Mercedes Moné and Athena at Worlds End.

Jon Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy to earn three points in the Continental Classic Blue League standings. The former AEW World Champion showcased some of his old trademark fight and determination by surviving four consecutive Orange Punches and a Beach Break. He then countered a half Boston Crab attempt and trapped Cassidy with an inside cradle for the three count. Mox earned his way into the tournament semifinals with the win, eliminating his Death Riders cohort Claudio Castagnoli in the process.

A 'Mixed Nuts Mayhem' Four-Way Tag Team Match was booked for Worlds End that will see The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir take on TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy and Timeless Toni Storm.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to earn three points in the Continental Classic Gold League Standings. These two closed out a night of spectacular in ring action with another match that did not disappoint. Speedball did everything in his power to avoid getting hit with the Rainmaker, and was successful on multiple occasions, but Okada was able to counter a suplex attempt into a high stack pinning combination to stun Bailey with a three count. The win advances Okada onto the tournament semifinals.

Per Thursday night's results, Kyle Fletcher advanced out of the Gold League and will face Blue League qualifier Jon Moxley in the first Continental Classic semifinal match-up on Saturday at Worlds End. Kazuchika Okada also qualified for the semifinals out of the Gold League, and he will take on Blue League winner Konosuke Takeshita in the other semifinal match-up. Okada and Takeshita had a stare down to close out Collision.

