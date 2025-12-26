AEW Worlds End Predictions: Who Will Walk Away With The AEW Men's World Championship?

The final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of 2025 is nearly upon us.

AEW Worlds End will take place Saturday night from the NOW Arena in Suburban Chicago, and some major questions need to be answered.

Will Samoa Joe be able to retain his AEW Men's World Championship against Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF in a what will likely be a brutal four-way match?

Can Kris Statlander out-muscle Jamie Hayter to retain her AEW Women's World Championship, and which star will walk away as the winner of the 2025 Continental Classic?

There is unfortunately no panel video for this pay-per-view, as the holidays and the late finalization of the card made it too difficult to get one together. But after conversing with members of the staff, allow me to try and give you the answers you seek.

Continental Classic Semifinal: Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley | All Elite Wrestling

Kyle Fletcher has the opportunity to advance to the Championship Match of the Continental Classic for the second year in a row. In 2024, he came up short against Will Ospreay. Will he be able to get past former AEW World Champion Jox Moxley this time around to set up a guaranteed all Don Callis Family final?

This match is a true coinflip, but Moxley is in the midst of a redemption tour. He's been able to tough out some hard-fought victories recently, and it feels like he has at least one more left in him.

Prediction: Jon Moxley

Continental Classic Semifinal: Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita | All Elite Wrestling

The Rainmaker has been the Continental Champion for 644 days and counting, but his reign is in serious trouble when he faces off against Konosuke Takeshita in the Continental Classic Semifinal.

Judging by his consistent attitude toward his fellow Don Callis Family member, Kazuchika Okada feels as though The Alpha is beneath him. Or perhaps he's threatened. Either way, there will come a point when Okada's cockiness will come back to bite him and Takeshita will take advantage of the opening.

Prediction: Konosuke Takeshita

Mixed Nuts Mayhem Four-Way Match: The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration & Timeless Toni Storm

Mixed Nuts Mayhem | All Elite Wrestling

While Timeless Toni Storm teaming up with The Conglomeration certainly creates an interesting dynamic, it is far from a guarantee that they'll be able to topple the united front of The Death Riders. If you haven't been paying attention, Marina Shafir has raised her stock significantly over the past few months. This match should continue to build her up as the killer she comes across as on screen. Look for Shafir to pick up the win by suffocating Storm in Mother's Milk.

Prediction: The Death Riders

Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin

Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin | All Elite Wrestling

Darby Allin's triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling has hit a bit of a rough patch the past few weeks, but he has a chance to start 2026 off on the right foot when he faces Gabe Kidd this Saturday night.

After having to miss out on the Continental Classic due to injury, The Mad Man tried to put Darby right back on the shelf with his attack on Dynamite. He failed, and now he'll be facing an erratic and pissed off Darby Allin at Worlds End. That will not end well for Mr. Kidd.

Prediction: Darby Allin

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match: Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena

Babes of Wrath vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena | All Elite Wrestling

The Babes of Wrath were considered heavy underdogs when they faced Mercedes Moné & Athena in the opening round of the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, but they pulled off the upset en route to claiming the titles. Will lightning strike twice at Worlds End?

Yes, it will. Mercedes appears to have started her downward spiral after a dominant 2025, and that will continue with a loss to Harley and Willow that will solidify their reign as the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.

Prediction: Babes of Wrath

AEW Men's World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight

FTR vs. The Bang Bang Gang | All Elite Wrestling

After being screwed over in their last title opportunity, The Bang Bang Gang have been granted one last shot at FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships. This time, the rules are being thrown out the window in a Chicago Street Fight.

It would be awesome to see Colten Gunn or Jay White return here to help Austin and Juice win the belts, but that just doesn't appear likely for a number of reasons. Besides, it's way too early in their latest reign to take the top titles off the Top Guys.

Prediction: FTR

Continental Classic Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Continental Classic | AEW Twitter

Some folks may be wondering why Konosuke Takeshita versus Kazuchika Okada was not booked as the Continental Classic Championship Match. Aside from promoting a big-time fight to those last-minute ticket buyers, the fact remains that win or lose, The Rainmaker will still be the International Champion at the end of the tournament.

Takeshita winning the Continental Championship sets up a potential unification rematch with Okada for the Unified Title at AEW Revolution.

Prediction: AND NEW Continental Champion!... Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter | All Elite Wrestling

Strap in, folks. This is going to be a good old-fashioned hoss fight between two of the strongest and toughest women that All Elite Wrestling has to offer.

Kris Statlander's first reign as AEW Women's Champion has gotten off to a tremendous start with victories over the company's top two women's stars in Toni Storm and Mercedes Moné. Now, she has the opportunity to bolster her resume ever further with a victory over former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. It won't be easy, but Stat Daddy will find a way to retain her title.

Prediction: Kris Statlander

AEW Men's World Championship Four-Way Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF

AEW Men's World Championship Match | All Elite Wrestling

Could Samoa Joe really be in danger of losing the AEW Men's World Championship already? Absolutely. The sudden injection of MJF into this affair has changed everything. After his loss to Mark Briscoe at All Out, MJF vowed that he would not return to AEW until he was a new man. Until he was the most dangerous version of MJF that the company has ever seen.

He's not coming back, forgoing his beloved Dynamite Diamond Ring, and cashing in his guaranteed title shot in a Four-Way Match, just to be booked to lose.

Prediction: AND NEW!... MJF

