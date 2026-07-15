Claudio Castagnoli Breaks Silence on Sheamus Leaving WWE and Reforming The Bar in AEW

Are AEW fans set to see a reunion of The Bar?

Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, joined AEW in June of 2022. In WWE, he infamously teamed with Sheamus as The Bar, where the duo was former tag team champions.

Sheamus departed WWE earlier this month. The multiple-time world champion reportedly didn't have any interest in renegotiating his contract, so he left the company he had been with for over a decade. With Sheamus now a free agent, rumblings of him joining AEW have grown louder and louder amongst fans.

Claudio Castagnoli breaks silence on Sheamus leaving WWE

Castagnoli has finally broken his silence on Sheamus leaving WWE and talked about a potential reunion of The Bar in AEW. In a new interview with the Daily Star, Castagnoli said that he would, of course, be excited to team up with his good friend again.

“Me and him have been doing a lot of training together, a lot of further education," Castagnoli said of spending time with Sheamus. "What we eventually would really like to do is get our refereeing degree and then become the VAR. I’ve stayed friends with him throughout. Of course, I would like to see my friend on a more regular basis. But I do feel that is his question to answer when he’s ready for it.”

Castagnoli is a busy man in AEW. He's currently part of the Death Rider faction, which is led by Jon Moxley. The group recently added Will Ospreay and he has a huge opportunity to win the AEW World Championship at this year's All In event inside Wembley Stadium in the UK. Ospreay received the title match after winning this year's Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, a new AEW Men's World Championship was crowned. In the main event, Kenny Omega defeated MJF in a do-or-die match to win his second world title in AEW, and will celebrate his win on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

With the brand-new Redemption PPV event looming, though, it would be a surprise not to see MJF there at some point to declare for a title rematch.

AEW Redemption airs live on PPV on Sunday, July 26. The only announced match for the show at this time is Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Sheamus | Netflix

As for Sheamus, he commented on his release in a social media post, thanking WWE for his time there.