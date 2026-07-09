This week, AEW presented a special Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The opening contest on the show this week was a grudge match between Chris Jericho and Tomasso Ciampa. Ciampa made his entrance first and tried to sneak attack Jericho during his entrance. Ciampa hid on the stage, but Jericho outsmarted him and entered the ring from the other direction.

The match started with a brawl around the ringside area. Jericho got bloodied up during the match and the announce team discussed how much of an issue the blood was in the hot and outdoor weather they were in.

Jericho couldn't see @MrTommasoCiampa's running knee coming!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ImzBLzf3xO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Chris Jericho. Jericho kicked out of two knee strikes and then countered one into the Walls of Jericho. Ciampa tried to hit Jericho with a sand bucket that had been used as a weapon throughout the match. The referee caught him, but Ciampa tossed sand in Jericho's eyes instead. He then hit another running knee strike for the victory.

After the match, Ciampa tried to continue attacking Jericho. Ciampa attempted to use a drill on Jericho, but the AEW security jumped in and stopped him.

The road to #AEWAllIn London is heating up!@WillOspreay shares his thoughts on who he could face at @wembleystadium, but #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has something to say!



Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/t4GEbbxHae — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

Will Ospreay cut a backstage promo with Renee Paquette this week. He put over both Kenny Omega and MJF, but said he'd love to face Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship at All In. MJF confronted Ospreay in the middle of the promo and called himself the best in the world because he held the title.

Ospreay told MJF that he would never sniff being the best because of all the BS that comes with him. MJF didn't like that remark and spat in Ospreay's face. The two men had a short brawl before being broken up by AEW officials.

THE TITLE IS BACK IN THE FAMILY! @KYLEFLETCHERPRO IS THE NEW AEW INTERNATIONAL CHAMPION!#ANDNEW!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FxJ5PSTtj2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

-Kyle Fletcher defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship. Fletcher and Takeshita had a banger of a match that included a violent series of moves on the ring apron. Don Callis sat ringside, but didn't get as involved in the match as he usually does. Fletcher won the match with his brainbuster onto the turnbuckle.

-After the match, Mick Foley walked to the ring an interviewed Fletcher. Foley asked Fletcher what was going through his head and gloated about always being the best of The Don Callis Family. Kevin Knight walked out and gloated about holding gold too. This brought out Andrade El Idolo.

.@AndradeElIdolo wants to take one of the titles from @TheDonCallis Family, so Don makes him an offer for Dynamite, NEXT WEEK!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/r4eHOnSlU8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

-Andrade told Don Callis that he messed up by not helping him win a championship. He vowed to take one of the belts that The Don Callis Family has. Callis agreed. He said that if he could beat Jake Doyle next week, he'd get a shot at Mark Davis and National Championship. The Don Callis Family ended up chasing Andrade to the back and a brawl began. Darby Allin was in the mix along with Andrade.

-Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay defeated The Workhorsemen. It was a pretty standard match that featured a Moxley fire up. Moxley and Ospreay hit tandem finishing moves at the end of the match to get the victory.

.@WillowWrestles is going to #AEWRedemption to face @Toxic_Thekla for the AEW Women's World Title!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/F8vkvW4tmS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2026

-Willow Nightingale made her return to AEW in the Casino Gauntlet match and was victorious. The match included Athena, Maya World, Skye Blue, Mina Shirakawa, Rina, Julia Hart, and Thunder Rosa. Nightingale now has a shot at the world championship at Redemption against Thekla. Nightingale had been out of action recovering from a shoulder injury.

-After the match, Thekla attacked Nightingale. Mercedes Mone, who was watching ringside also got physical, but took out both Thekla and Nightingale.

-AEW announced that Jack Perry had re-signed with the company. A highlight reel video aired that detailed his career in the company.

AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Chris Jericho

Kyle Fletcher defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship

Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay defeated The Workhorsemen

Willow Nightingale won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the world title at the Redemption PPV