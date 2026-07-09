AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results (7/8/26): Willow Nightingale Returns in Big Way
This week, AEW presented a special Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
The opening contest on the show this week was a grudge match between Chris Jericho and Tomasso Ciampa. Ciampa made his entrance first and tried to sneak attack Jericho during his entrance. Ciampa hid on the stage, but Jericho outsmarted him and entered the ring from the other direction.
The match started with a brawl around the ringside area. Jericho got bloodied up during the match and the announce team discussed how much of an issue the blood was in the hot and outdoor weather they were in.
Tommaso Ciampa defeated Chris Jericho. Jericho kicked out of two knee strikes and then countered one into the Walls of Jericho. Ciampa tried to hit Jericho with a sand bucket that had been used as a weapon throughout the match. The referee caught him, but Ciampa tossed sand in Jericho's eyes instead. He then hit another running knee strike for the victory.
After the match, Ciampa tried to continue attacking Jericho. Ciampa attempted to use a drill on Jericho, but the AEW security jumped in and stopped him.
Will Ospreay cut a backstage promo with Renee Paquette this week. He put over both Kenny Omega and MJF, but said he'd love to face Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship at All In. MJF confronted Ospreay in the middle of the promo and called himself the best in the world because he held the title.
Ospreay told MJF that he would never sniff being the best because of all the BS that comes with him. MJF didn't like that remark and spat in Ospreay's face. The two men had a short brawl before being broken up by AEW officials.
-Kyle Fletcher defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship. Fletcher and Takeshita had a banger of a match that included a violent series of moves on the ring apron. Don Callis sat ringside, but didn't get as involved in the match as he usually does. Fletcher won the match with his brainbuster onto the turnbuckle.
-After the match, Mick Foley walked to the ring an interviewed Fletcher. Foley asked Fletcher what was going through his head and gloated about always being the best of The Don Callis Family. Kevin Knight walked out and gloated about holding gold too. This brought out Andrade El Idolo.
-Andrade told Don Callis that he messed up by not helping him win a championship. He vowed to take one of the belts that The Don Callis Family has. Callis agreed. He said that if he could beat Jake Doyle next week, he'd get a shot at Mark Davis and National Championship. The Don Callis Family ended up chasing Andrade to the back and a brawl began. Darby Allin was in the mix along with Andrade.
-Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay defeated The Workhorsemen. It was a pretty standard match that featured a Moxley fire up. Moxley and Ospreay hit tandem finishing moves at the end of the match to get the victory.
-Willow Nightingale made her return to AEW in the Casino Gauntlet match and was victorious. The match included Athena, Maya World, Skye Blue, Mina Shirakawa, Rina, Julia Hart, and Thunder Rosa. Nightingale now has a shot at the world championship at Redemption against Thekla. Nightingale had been out of action recovering from a shoulder injury.
-After the match, Thekla attacked Nightingale. Mercedes Mone, who was watching ringside also got physical, but took out both Thekla and Nightingale.
-AEW announced that Jack Perry had re-signed with the company. A highlight reel video aired that detailed his career in the company.
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results
- Tommaso Ciampa defeated Chris Jericho
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship
- Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay defeated The Workhorsemen
- Willow Nightingale won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the world title at the Redemption PPV
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Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn