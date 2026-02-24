Darby Allin Reveals His Unconventional Approach to Pain Management

Darby Allin has been marketed as a pillar of AEW since the company began in 2019. Allin not only has been a part of some of the most exciting moments in AEW history, he's been around the company for nearly every show they've put on.

Throughout his time in AEW, Allin has been known for taking some of the biggest bumps and executing risky maneuvers. During matches, Allin has fallen through a ceiling, crashed into a brick building, been set on fire, fallen through glass, tossed himself off a ladder onto a multitude of tables, and plenty more.

In AEW, Allin has also been tasked with working alongside some of the biggest stars in the industry. When Sting arrived in the company in 2020, Allin was immediately partnered up with him, and they eventually won the tag team titles. Allin also faced CM Punk in first match back after a decade in 2021.

So, as a pillar of AEW and with all that history, does Darby Allin want to be world champion? In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Allin said it's a complicated answer.

“I don’t know," Allin said on whether or not he wants to win the AEW World Championship. "It’s a weird question. It’s something I talked to Sting about. I never really cared about championships. I care more about just good storylines. To me, that’s where I feel like my head is on that thing. Would it be cool to be the face of a company? Yes, absolutely, considering I do feel like I best represent what AEW can give."

Allin, a former tag team champion and a multiple-time TNT Champion, has wrestled for the AEW World Championship before, but has never secured the big prize in the company.

Darby Allin is aware of the punishment he puts his body through in AEW

In the same interview, Allin discussed the state of his body. Because of all the huge bumps and punishment he's been through, it would be reasonable for Allin to deal with lots of pain. He says he can cope with it all just by using his mind.

“I’m completely straight edge. I don’t take pain pills. I don’t take anything. I asked for this and I want to deal with it mentally and with the human brain, and all the meditating and everything that I do, I feel like I can deal with anything.” Darby Allin

Currently, Darby Allin is embroiled in an intense feud with Gabe Kidd. Prior to that, Allin has spent much of the back half of 2025 feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

In 2025, Allin made history and achieved a lifelong dream. The AEW star climbed Mount Everest and cut a promo from the top of the summit.