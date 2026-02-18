AEW Officially Announces The Location For Double Or Nothing 2026

If MJF can hang onto the AEW World Championship for a few more months, he'll return to his home city as champion.

AEW and the New York Post announced on Wednesday morning that the company will be bringing its signature Double or Nothing event to New York City this year. The show will take place from inside the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which is a part of the US Open tennis complex.

AEW previously ran in that area for Grand Slam inside Arthur Ashe Stadium from 2021 to 2024. The date of AEW Double or Nothing 2026 is set for May 24.

“When people think of America, when they don’t live in America, they think of New York," MJF said to the New York Post. "Every single famous movie is based in New York. The most famous professional wrestler who ever lived, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, is from New York. The nice part is I don’t have to schlep as far as I usually do for the pay-per-views.

Double or Nothing was the first-ever event for AEW back in 2019. That show emanated from Las Vegas and was the official launch of the Tony Khan-led wrestling promotion. The signature match on those shows has been the Stadium Stampede and Anarchy in the Arena specialty matches.

MJF says he'll beat Adam Page at Revolution and walk into Double or Nothing as world champion

MJF | All Elite Wrestling

In order to walk into Double or Nothing as the AEW World Champion, MJF is going to have to defeat Adam Page at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV event on March 15. On that show, MJF is scheduled to defend his world title against Page, who defeated Andrade El Idolo at Grand Slam over the weekend to earn a spot in that contest.

"Ticket sales are up, ratings are up, momentum is up,” MJF said. “More people are talking about our company than they have in a long time and it’s because daddy has the world title. I’m the greatest wrestler on God’s green earth ... I will be defeating ‘Hangman’ Adam Page at Revolution because he’s a loser and I can assure you I will be walking into Double or Nothing still the AEW world champion and I look forward to defeating whoever comes my way at that point.”

AEW Double or Nothing 2026 | AEW

AEW has not run Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium since 2024. In addition to that location, the company has run shows in Nassau Coliseum, UBS Arena, and Prudential Center.



