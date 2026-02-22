Former WWE Star Helping to Train Sting's Son

Sting's son, Steven Borden, is getting a lot of help in his training to become a professional wrestler for AEW.

Back in 2024 at AEW Revolution, Sting officially had his last match in professional wrestling, teaming with Darby Allin to defeat the Young Bucks. The match saw involvement from both his sons, Garrett and Steven Borden, who dressed as past versions of his iconic character and got physically involved in the matchup.

Sting | All Elite Wrestling

Months after Sting's retirement, it was revealed that Sting's son, Steven, caught the wrestling bug and had been training alongside the likes of Darby Allin, Adam Copeland, and FTR, but that's not all.

Former WWE Superstar and current New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Fred Rosser (FKA Darren Young) was a recent guest on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz. While discussing his love for training the next generation of wrestlers, Rosser revealed that he's privately been helping train Sting's son.

"The coaching is pretty full-time with me," Fred Rosser said. "I'm working with Sting's son, Steven Borden, helping to groom him privately and helping him become all that he's created to be inside of the ring. So he's working hard, doing some dark matches, getting some reps out in front of a crowd. So that means a lot to me. So that's a personal project that I'm trying to conquer."

Can Sting's son successfully follow in his father's legendary footsteps?

Steven Borden made his in-ring debut last October for Awesome Championship Wrestling, teaming with JD Drake in a losing effort against Darby Allin and Killer Kross.

Since then, Borden has worked eight total matches, including two for the independent promotion DEFY and several dark matches for All Elite Wrestling. Recent fan videos of these dark matches reveal that Steven is using his father's WCW theme, "Turbo Charged," as his entrance music.

Sting with his sons at AEW Revolution | allelitewrestling.com

There is always pressure on second-generation talent to reach the same levels of success as their parents. Following in the footsteps of someone like Sting is no easy task.

It's very smart that Borden and All Elite Wrestling are playing the long game with him. Until you have a sure-fire storyline reason to bring him in and you're one hundred percent confident that he's ready for the opportunity, there's no reason to rush his on-screen in-ring debut for the company.

If Steven can live up to his father's legacy, AEW will immediately secure itself one of wrestling's top names for the next couple of decades.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Thunder Rosa Feared Latest Injury Was Career Ending

Major Update on Chris Jericho's AEW Status and Potential WWE Return

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Reveal Their Favorite Wrestling Couple (Exclusive)

MJF Believes the 'Problem Children' are Gone From AEW