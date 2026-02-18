MJF Believes the 'Problem Children' are Gone From AEW

AEW continues to build momentum as we head deeper into 2026, and MJF has pinpointed multiple reasons for the company's current success.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman captured the AEW World Championship for the second time back in December at Worlds End. Since then, the World Title scene has exploded with a myriad of challengers looking to take the "Triple B" away from MJF.

The sheer amount of challengers for the top title in the company has created some must-see programming in 2026 across both Dynamite and Collision. Something that MJF will point out above all else is happening because of him.

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's MJF recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post. When asked about his return late last year and the upward momentum the company is currently seeing, it's no surprise that Friedman took credit for AEW's current success.

"It's called MJF. Ticket sales are up, ratings are up, momentum is up," MJF said. "More people are talking about our company than they have in a long time and it's because daddy has the world title. I'm the greatest wrestler on God's green earth.

"I will be defeating 'Hangman' Adam Page at Revolution because he's a loser, and I can assure you I will be walking into Double or Nothing still the AEW world champion, and I look forward to defeating whoever comes my way at that point."

MJF praises AEW locker room: "Problem children tend to have a way of finding their way out the door."

Hangman Page and MJF | All Elite Wrestling

MJF would go on to state he believes this version of the AEW locker room is the best it's ever been and made it a point to state he believes the "problem children" of the company have found their way out the door.

"To put it mildly, I don't have to name names, it’s not necessary to name names, but problem children tend to have a way of finding their way out the door," MJF said. "And some of those problem children, in my opinion, they thought they were taking a step forward when all they were doing was taking a step laterally or backwards. Everybody's pushing each other to be the absolute best version of ourselves.

"I'm pushing Swerve, Swerve's pushing Hangman, Hangman's pushing Kenny [Omega], Kenny's pushing [Kyle] Fletcher, Fletcher's pushing [Will] Ospreay, and so on and so forth. It's a domino effect. And that's why our show is so incredible right now. We are all biting on each other's heels. We all want the spot. We all want the championship. To top it off, we all care deeply about All Elite Wrestling."

MJF will go face-to-face with Hangman Page tonight on AEW Dynamite

MJF and Hangman Adam Page go face-to-face on AEW Dynamite | All Elite Wrestling

AEW World Champion MJF will be present on tonight's episode of Dynamite after a successful title defense over Brody King over the weekend at Grand Slam: Australia. Friedman will go face-to-face with his challenger at Revolution next month, Hangman Adam Page.

Here is everything currently announced for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Megan Bayne vs. Marina Shafir vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mark Davis

MJF and Hangman Adam Page go face-to-face ahead of AEW Revolution

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) in action

