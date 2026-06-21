Dax Harwood Explains Why FTR is Taking Time Away From AEW

FTR have earned themselves a much needed vacation.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have lived the daily grind of professional wrestling since The Revival first formed in WWE back in 2014. They've had stops in multiple promotions, traveled the world and won tag team gold just about everywhere possible. The only significant time they've spent away from the ring was when Dax suffered a torn bicep in 2017.

The reigning Top Guys in All Elite Wrestling have not been seen on television since they lost the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships to Cage and Cope at AEW Double or Nothing last month, and it sounds like it's going to be a while until they come back. If they come back.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are taking a break from AEW

FTR | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Dax Harwood took to social media this weekend to announce that FTR is stepping away from AEW. He said that Cash and himself are mentally and physically exhausted and are in need of an extended break.

"We were two of the very few talents that traveled and worked on both Collision & Dynamite. I’ve fought through 3 hematomas on my lower back, another bicep tear I decided not to have surgery on, labrum tear from my groin to my hip, a shoulder that needs replacement, and probably a laundry list of other things I’m too afraid to get checked out," Dax said in his post with the internet version of a chuckle.

FTR does have scheduled appearances this coming August for Appalachian Mountain Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling, but until then, Dax is getting a taste of the good life with his family in Hawaii.

"For the first time in 12 years, we’ve decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families. I’m not sure when we’ll be back, what we’re going to do, how much longer we have, or if we even need to prove anything at all anymore... Top Guys, out."

This extended break comes as Dax and Cash quickly approach the option year in their contracts with AEW. The insiders at BodySlam reported last month that their long-term future with All Elite Wrestling had recently come into question.

"Sources close to the situation describe FTR as believing their value and consistency over the last several years should place them among AEW’s top-tier acts financially," BodySlam said in the report. "There has also reportedly been at least preliminary interest from WWE communicated through mutual contacts as the situation continues to draw attention internally."

Certainly a situation worth monitoring in the months ahead, but until then, enjoy your vacation guys. You've earned it.