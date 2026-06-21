Dax Harwood Explains Why FTR is Taking Time Away From AEW
FTR have earned themselves a much needed vacation.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have lived the daily grind of professional wrestling since The Revival first formed in WWE back in 2014. They've had stops in multiple promotions, traveled the world and won tag team gold just about everywhere possible. The only significant time they've spent away from the ring was when Dax suffered a torn bicep in 2017.
The reigning Top Guys in All Elite Wrestling have not been seen on television since they lost the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships to Cage and Cope at AEW Double or Nothing last month, and it sounds like it's going to be a while until they come back. If they come back.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are taking a break from AEW
Dax Harwood took to social media this weekend to announce that FTR is stepping away from AEW. He said that Cash and himself are mentally and physically exhausted and are in need of an extended break.
"We were two of the very few talents that traveled and worked on both Collision & Dynamite. I’ve fought through 3 hematomas on my lower back, another bicep tear I decided not to have surgery on, labrum tear from my groin to my hip, a shoulder that needs replacement, and probably a laundry list of other things I’m too afraid to get checked out," Dax said in his post with the internet version of a chuckle.
FTR does have scheduled appearances this coming August for Appalachian Mountain Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling, but until then, Dax is getting a taste of the good life with his family in Hawaii.
"For the first time in 12 years, we’ve decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families. I’m not sure when we’ll be back, what we’re going to do, how much longer we have, or if we even need to prove anything at all anymore... Top Guys, out."
This extended break comes as Dax and Cash quickly approach the option year in their contracts with AEW. The insiders at BodySlam reported last month that their long-term future with All Elite Wrestling had recently come into question.
"Sources close to the situation describe FTR as believing their value and consistency over the last several years should place them among AEW’s top-tier acts financially," BodySlam said in the report. "There has also reportedly been at least preliminary interest from WWE communicated through mutual contacts as the situation continues to draw attention internally."
Certainly a situation worth monitoring in the months ahead, but until then, enjoy your vacation guys. You've earned it.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino