AEW WrestleDream Date and Location Announced

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the date and location for WrestleDream 2026.

AEW added WrestleDream to its slate of events in 2023. The inaugural show was held in Seattle, Washington, on October 1, 2023. In 2024, the event emanated from Tacoma, Washington, on October 12. Last year, St. Louis, Missouri, hosted WrestleDream on October 18. As with the 2025 edition, WrestleDream will be held in a new state this year.

Just over a week after AEW Redemption, AEW has confirmed the date and location for WrestleDream 2026.

AEW WrestleDream is coming to Orlando, Florida. | AEW

Orlando announced as host of AEW WrestleDream

As first reported by Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel, Orlando, Florida, will host this year's edition of WrestleDream. The show will be held at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, October 17.

Premium seating for the event will go on sale on August 4 at 10 a.m. Other presales will follow from August 6-9.

As first reported by the @orlandosentinel, #AEWWrestleDream is coming to Orlando, FL on Saturday, October 17 at the @AdditionFiArena! pic.twitter.com/6USPG6ATYF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2026

Speaking with Reddick, AEW President Tony Khan highlighted WrestleDream's origins as a tribute to NJPW legend Antonio Inoki. He also noted that it has become one of his favorite parts of the year.

“I was inspired by pro wrestling’s greatest dreamer, Antonio Inoki,” Khan said. “One year after he passed, I founded the show, and it’s one of my favorite times of the year. It’s featured some of my favorite moments in AEW.”

Florida has always been a key part of AEW's identity; Khan is the Jacksonville Jaguars' chief football strategy officer and he is the co-owner of the team with his father, Shad. AEW also held its events at Daily's Place in Jacksonville throughout the pandemic era, and the venue is still considered the company's unofficial home. AEW's headquarters are in Jacksonville as well.

Tony Khan and Shad Khan | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Addition Financial Arena last held an AEW pay-per-view in December 2024, when it hosted the Worlds End event. Before that, the arena was the host for AEW Revolution 2022.

As of this writing, no matches have been announced for WrestleDream 2026. However, All In is just a few weeks away, and the aftermath of the show will have an impact on the October card.

Beyond All In, AEW will also hold its annual All Out event on September 26, 2026. Given its proximity to WrestleDream, the fallout from the event will be felt when AEW returns to Orlando a few weeks later.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see how the road to WrestleDream continues to unfold, starting this week on Dynamite.