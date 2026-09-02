Former AEW Champion's Contract Set to Expire

The All Elite Wrestling tag team division is stacked as ever, with All In London showcasing longtime members and new faces, such as The Young Bucks, The New Level, Copeland & Cage, and many others.

The division has also seen many teams either break up or depart the company, and it appears that the second option might just be the case for the "Pride of AEW" Anthony Bowens.

Bowens' contract expiring

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp was able to confirm that Anthony Bowens' contract is set to expire on October 1st. It appears that his contract hasn't yet been extended, and nothing has been learned about whether there have been any talks to do so.

Bowens isn't the only member of The Acclaimed who could be parting ways with AEW, as Max Caster's contract is also set to expire that same date.

The Acclaimed and Jerry Lynn | All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Both men were signed in late 2020 and were consistent fixtures in the tag team division before finding a huge wave of popularity in 2022, culminating in the duo capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships from Swerve In Our Glory at Grand Slam that year.

The duo found further success teaming with Billy Gunn, as they captured the AEW World Trios Championships from the House of Black at All In London in 2023.

Early last year saw The Acclaimed break up, and both men attempted singles runs to varying degrees of success. Bowens would eventually find himself back in a group when he started working with Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata as The Opps.

The Opps took part in the Buy In for All In London this year, losing to The Rascalz and Lio Rush. That match would be the first to feature Action Andretti as an official member after he had been working with The Opps over the last few months.

Bowens work outside the ring

Anthony Bowens has also been valuable to AEW outside the squared circle, often appearing at red carpet events, premieres, San Diego Comic-Con, and other events that could boost AEW's popularity.

If a deal isn't reached between the two parties, AEW wouldn't only be missing out on a solid in-ring worker who fans have a strong connection to, but they would also be losing someone who has put a lot of work into helping AEW build its name outside of the ring.

Fans will find out around October if Bowens will continue to be part of the AEW roster or if he might be competing elsewhere in the near future.