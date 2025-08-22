How AEW Reportedly Feels About Chris Jericho Exploring WWE Return
Chris Jericho was one of the most instrumental names to be a part of AEW's launch, but he could be on his way back to WWE in 2026.
The speculation began when Jericho liked a social media post that indicated he could be interested in a WWE return. It was then revealed that WWE had interest in bringing Jericho back to the company, including active wrestlers in the promotion.
Now, a new update has been provided that indicates how AEW feels about the situation.
Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people in AEW are under the belief that Jericho will not be returning to the company. More specifically, he notes they believe he will be back in WWE as a surprise in the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble match, currently scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.
Meltzer also echoes Thursday's report that suggests WWE believes he will be back with the company as well.
Jericho's Road Back To WWE
Jericho's 1999 WWE debut is one of the most memorable in company history, and he would go on to spend the better part of two decades with the promotion. He would wrestle one final time with WWE in the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble match.
AEW would hold its launch press conference in January of 2019, with Jericho showing up as a surprise at the end. He announced he signed with the promotion, and would go on to be in the main event of the very first AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019. He would defeat Kenny Omega, and become No. 1 contender for the inaugural AEW World Championship match.
Jericho would then defeat "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out 2019, becoming AEW's first world champion.
While the beginning of his run was heralded for providing a steady foundation for the company, the 54-year-old has fallen under criticism from some fans in recent years. He has had several different stables, including The Learning Tree with Bryan Keith and Big Bill, but most have ended unceremoniously or without much fanfare.
Jericho last appeared in April of this year after losing the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido, with The Learning Tree stable disbanding and the former champion disappearing off of television. There have been no teases or indications he would be returning to AEW TV any time soon.
His contract is rumored to expire at year's end, which would open him up to return to WWE.
