Eric Bischoff Predicts If Chris Jericho Will Leave AEW For WWE

What does Eric Bischoff think about Chris Jericho’s future?

There has been plenty of discussion about the inaugural AEW Champion’s next steps in professional wrestling, as he has now been off television for months.

Jericho’s last appearance was on the April 9 edition of Dynamite, where he publicly disbanded his ‘Learning Tree’ faction that consisted of Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

The question is, what’s next for him?

On a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his prediction on whether Jericho will stay with AEW or join WWE, noting that he’d bet on Jericho doing the latter.

"He's a very smart guy,” Bischoff said. “He plans ahead. He thinks ahead. If I had to bet money, I would bet he's going to end up in WWE. If I had to bet, and somebody would really have a reason to force me because I wouldn't want to take that bet, but if I had to, that's where I'm putting my bet."

Jericho left WWE in 2018 and later competed in NJPW before signing with AEW in January 2019. He worked for Bischoff in WCW before jumping ship to WWE in August 1999 to kickstart a legendary run with the company.

Should Chris Jericho Stay With AEW Or Return To WWE?

Chris Jericho on AEW Collision | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

There’s an argument to be made both ways for Jericho’s next move. He has been one of the best in wrestling history at reinventing himself, and a return to AEW television would require that.

Some of his on-screen storylines were met with fan criticism prior to his hiatus, so a rejuvenated character with something to prove could make for an interesting comeback.

Should he decide to go back to WWE, it would open up numerous possibilities, including a potential retirement run similar to that of John Cena, and also a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

WWE is reportedly leaning into the idea of doing more retirement tours for its top superstars, with AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar as likely candidates within the next year.

Jericho could easily be slotted into a significant role as a top star entering the twilight of his career, and a huge return pop at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, or elsewhere would give him plenty of momentum right off the bat.

Whether Jericho stays with AEW or returns to WWE, he’s going to get a lucrative deal. It may simply be a personal preference as to how he wants to wrap up his legendary career.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Takedown On SI's 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards: Best Wrestlers, Storyline, Match, Rivalry & More

Seth Rollins Makes Candid Admission About 2022 Hell In A Cell Match vs Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul Unleashes Fury At WWE Fans Trying To Discredit His Work

Chris Jericho Net Worth