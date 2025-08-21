Major Update On A Potential Chris Jericho WWE Return
Chris Jericho has been a foundational building block for AEW over the past six years, but a return to WWE very well may be on the table.
Rumors began to fly earlier this week when Jericho liked a social media post about him returning to WWE, which was then followed by a report of conversations happening regarding a potential Jericho comeback. Now, it appears there is major interest from WWE's end.
WWE insider WrestleVotes took to social media on Thursday, indicating individuals within WWE want Jericho back in the fold in 2026, going as far as to say that a source expects a deal that would see the former AEW World Champion return to WWE to be completed.
Of note, the WrestleVotes report indicates that active wrestlers would like to see Jericho return to the company.
Jericho's AEW Journey
It was once thought that Jericho would be a WWE-lifer, having multiple stints with the company from 1999 through 2018. There, the 54-year-old was a four-time world champion, nine-time Intercontinental Champion, and one of the biggest stars on WWE TV.
MORE: Mercedes Moné Reveals Reaction To WWE Star Naomi's Pregnancy (Exclusive)
That's why it was a monumental move when he showed up at AEW's launch press conference in January of 2019, announcing he had signed with the company. He would go on to become AEW's first world champion, defeating Kenny Omega at the inaugural Double or Nothing show before beating "Hangman" Adam Page to become AEW World Champion at All Out that year.
Since then, Jericho has been one of AEW's most featured acts, though has taken a degree fan criticism in recent years regarding his TV presence. He has been off of television since April following losing the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty, disbanding The Learning Tree stable the following night.
Jericho has made surprise WWE returns on several occasions, including in the 2013 Royal Rumble match when he entered at No. 2 after being among the final men left standing in the previous year's match. He last appeared in a WWE match at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble show, being a part of the namesake match.
It is unknown exactly on what date Jericho's AEW deal is up at this current time.
