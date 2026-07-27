Willow Nightingale Makes History, Maya World Shocks Shida in Montreal

Willow Nightingale had a feeling that Sunday night at AEW Redemption would be her night, and she was right.

The "Babe with the Power" secured her spot at All In London when she defeated Thekla inside the Bell Centre in Montreal to win the AEW Women's World Championship. The split crowd watched on as The Toxic Spider pulled out several of the dirty tricks in her book in an effort to retain her title, including biting at Willow's already injured ear on multiple occasions.

As one fan-made sign in the stands said, however, where there's a Willow, there's a way. Nightingale overcame the outside interference of Skye Blue and countered a spear attempt from Thekla into a backslide pinning combination to become the first-ever Grand Slam Women's Champion in AEW history.

WHAT A MOMENT!



From injury to GOLD, @willowwrestles is your NEW #AEW Women’s World Champion and the first-ever #AEW Women’s Grand Slam Champion!



Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/0YA5MAqWaN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

Willow will now head to Wembley Stadium for a massive showdown with Mercedes Moné. The CEO won the Women's Owen Hart Cup for the second year in a row to become the No.1 Contender for the AEW Women's World Title, and she was in the stands of the Bell Centre to witness her presumed toxic opponent fall to her top rivals.

This upcoming title fight will be the fourth-ever singles bout between Nightingale and Moné, and the third in All Elite Wrestling. Willow owns a 2-1 record against Mercedes, having captured both the TBS Championship and NJPW STRONG Women's Championship from her in the past.

Nightingale's win at AEW Redemption marked the third title change of the evening. Andrade El Idolo continued his revenge tour against the Don Callis Family by defeating Mark Davis for the AEW National Title, and Maya World capped off her meteoric rise by winning the very belt that Nightingale held just a couple of months ago.

Birthday "It Girl" shocked Hikaru Shida to win the TBS Championship

Maya World | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Maya World just missed out on defeating her idol Mercedes Moné in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament at Forbidden Door, but she may very well have punched her ticket to All In London when she knocked off Hikaru Shida on her birthday to capture the TBS Championship.

The "It Girl" appeared to be down and out against the three-time AEW Women's World Champion during AEW Redemption, but she was able to overcome three vicious knee strikes to win her first career singles title as a member of the AEW roster. Thanks in large part to the overconfidence of the now-former champion.

Shida, believing she had the match well in hand, proceeded to eschew a cover after the third knee strike and took her time before dropping Maya with a Falcon Arrow. Her ring positioning was off, however, and the 24-year-old was able to grab the bottom rope on the ensuing cover.

.@ShidaHikaru took her eyes off of @MayaWorldd and paid the price!



Watch #AEWRedemption LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/WdStllga9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2026

Stunned that she didn't win the bout, the "Ace of TBS" decided to pick a fight with the referee and it cost her. By the time she realized that Maya had gotten to her feet, she ran right into a fallaway slam pinning combination that won World the TBS Championship.

This was Maya's biggest victory to date in her young career, and it ended Shida's reign as TBS Champion at just 25 days. She captured the title that was previously vacated by the injured Willow Nightingale back on the July 1 edition of AEW Dynamite in the first-ever AEW Survival of the Fittest Match.

It'll be interesting to see if World's rivalry with her former mentor and reigning Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena will continue heading into All In London.