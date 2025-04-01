How To Watch AEW Dynasty 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
Swerve Strickland is out to prove that lightning can strike the same place twice.
A year after he defeated Samoa Joe to capture his first AEW World Championship at Dynasty, Swerve looking to go back-to-back when he challenges Jon Moxley for the company's top prize this Sunday at Dynasty in Philadelphia.
Mox has had a stranglehold on the World Title picture, quite literally as a matter of fact, ever since he won the title off Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream back in October. By hook or by crook, he's found a way to choke out every challenger that's come before him. Is AEW really Swerve's house or does Moxley rule the roost?
Timeless Toni Storm is staring down her most daunting challenge yet as AEW Women's Champion as she is set to face the overpowering Megan Bayne. Will Storm be able to slay the mighty Megasus or will the chosen champion of the Gods reign supreme?
Kenny Omega will put his newly won International Championship on the line against Ricochet & Speedball Bailey in a match that has all the ingredients to steal the show. Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole will fight until there is a winner and Rated-FTR will try to keep their tempers from spiraling out of control long enough to capture Trios gold?
Here's everything we know about AEW Dynasty this Sunday night in Philadelphia:
AEW Dynasty date:
Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025
AEW Dynasty start time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT
AEW Dynasty location:
Location: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How To Watch AEW Dynasty:
PPV: Amazon Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube, traditional cable and satellite providers and select Dave and Busters locations nationwide.