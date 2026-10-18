Ilja Dragunov Arrives in AEW at WrestleDream 2026

Following the vignette that aired on the October 14 Dynamite and Collision 3-hour special, Ilja Dragunov is now officially All Elite after arriving in AEW at the WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

In August, many fans were surprised to see Ilja Dragunov choose to leave WWE after contract negotiations fell apart between him and the company, ending his time with the promotion that he originally signed with in 2019.

As soon as he became a free agent, the immediate thought of most was that "The Mad Dragon" was on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

Then, the October 14 edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision saw a mysterious figure send a message to the company with a vignette that saw him conducting music with a metronome..

Many fans instantly believed that this was a teaser to hype the arrival of Dragunov and then a second video was posted to social media to indicate that the figure would debut at AEW WrestleDream 2026.

Ilja Dragunov gets the big time signing treatment at WrestleDream

Ilja Dragunov | WWE

To introduce the newest free agent signing for the company, Renee Paquette came out on stage before a huge metronome was shown and the lights went out to bring out Ilja Dragunov to a massive pop from the sold-out crowd in Orlando, Florida.

In his best blue tailored suit, Dragunov came down to the ring with all the intensity he has become known for, as commentary talked about his reputation that began in Europe. His entrance was memorable, with a similar orchestral theme to what he had in WWE and on the independent scene.

Dragunov received a huge pyro display that played along with his entrance theme music, making for a memorable sight in his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

"The Mad Dragon" is a former WWE United States Champion, NXT Champion and NXT UK Champion. Known for his hard-hitting style inside the squared circle, Dragunov has had incredible matches with the likes of GUNTHER, JD McDonagh, Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes over the course of a near seven-year stint with WWE.

Now that he has arrived in AEW, fans can anticipate some more fantastic bouts against the already stacked men's division. From Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley to MJF and Kenny Omega, there is a litany of amazing in-ring performers for Dragunov to clash with in his new home.

It remains to be seen what Ilja Dragunov's first match in All Elite Wrestling will be, but it seems like fans are very pleased to see the former WWE star at AEW WrestleDream 2026.

The Takedown On SI will have more coverage from AEW WrestleDream 2026 as the pay-per-view progresses.