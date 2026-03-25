Injured AEW Star Returning to the Ring

An injured AEW star who has been on the shelf for quite some time is finally set to make their return to the ring.

Brian Cage signed with All Elite Wrestling in January 2020 while he was recovering from a bicep injury. Months later, he would make his official debut for the company at Double or Nothing, where he won the Casino Ladder match. Unfortunately for Cage, much of his run with the company has been plagued by injuries, and his most recent one has been the most difficult of his career.

It's been over a year since we last saw Brian Cage on AEW programming. The Machine was forced to undergo three separate knee surgeries in 2025. But there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for Cage.

Brian Cage | AEW.com

Brian Cage will return to the ring for Warrior Wrestling on May 15

Independent wrestling company, Warrior Wrestling, took to social media to announce that the first-ever Warrior Wrestling World Champion Brian Cage would be returning to the promotion at their upcoming Hallowed Ground event on May 15, tweeting out:

"The first EVER Warrior Champ, The Machine @briancagegmsi returns!" Warrior Wrestling said in a post.

Brian Cage announced earlier this month that he was cleared to return to action. Despite that, it's unknown when he'll make his return to All Elite Wrestling.

The first EVER Warrior Champ

The Machine @briancagegmsi returns!

Warrior Wrestling HALLOWED GROUND

TICKETS https://t.co/54ItxBmflr pic.twitter.com/Cgv2z4v0NQ — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) March 23, 2026

Will Brian Cage remain in the Don Callis Family?

With Josh Alexander suffering an injury over the weekend on AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Sunday, it would make sense for the company to insert Brian Cage right back into the slot he was in last year as a member of the Don Callis Family. The only question is, will Callis want The Machine back?

Callis is no stranger to stirring up trouble on social media, but it's rare for him to do so with people in his own stable. Back in October, Cage did an interview where he revealed that Don Callis never intended for his faction to get as big as it's gotten, but let it happen because he thought it was funny.

Callis seemingly didn't take too kindly to Cage's comments and took to social media to reply to the comments, tweeting out:

"DON CALLIS TELLS DOPEY MCSWOLL: “KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR F---ING MOUTH,” Don Callis said in a post.

DON CALLIS TELLS DOPEY MCSWOLL: “KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR FUCKING MOUTH” https://t.co/sCq0SRhKk5 — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) October 6, 2025

Earlier this month, Callis continued to poke and prod The Machine, making jokes on social media over the announcement that he's writing a biography about his life. Whether Callis is just joking around or has legitimately soured on Cage is unknown at this time.

However, with Cage being cleared and Alexander seemingly on the shelf for the foreseeable future, we might get our answer sooner rather than later.