Tony Khan Believes AEW Star Has Everything It Takes to Be World Champion

Tony Khan sees big things ahead for this AEW star.

Following MJF's second World Championship win last year at Worlds End, the AEW World Title scene exploded with plenty of new challengers looking to step up into the main event title picture and become AEW World Champion.

One of MJF's challengers during his second title reign was "The Jet" Kevin Knight, who took Friedman to the limit in a match on the March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite. While Knight didn't emerge victorious, he certainly proved that he belongs in the main event title picture.

MJF and Kevin Knight's paths have gone in different directions over the past two months, with MJF losing the AEW World Championship to Darby Allin while The Jet won the vacant TNT Championship in a Casino Gauntlet match at Dynasty.

Now the two men will clash for the TNT Title later tonight on Dynamite. Regardless of who wins, Tony Khan sees big things in Kevin Knight's future.

Kevin Knight | allelitewrestling.com

Tony Khan thinks Kevin Knight has everything it takes to be AEW World Champion

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan was a recent guest on The Battleground Podcast. When asked about tonight's TNT Championship match between Kevin Knight and MJF, Khan revealed that the match will kick off tonight's show before going on to praise The Jet, declaring he has everything it takes to be a World Champion in AEW.

"That's going to kick off Dynamite tonight," Tony Khan revealed. "MJF versus the TNT Champion, one of the best young wrestlers in the world, one of the best wrestlers right now in the world, The Jet Kevin Knight. Somebody we really believe in, somebody who's come in recent years into AEW. Was trained in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Boy, The Jet Kevin Knight has everything it takes, in my opinion, to be a top, top World Champion.

"And he's already proven it as a World Trios Champion multiple times, and as the TNT Champion. This is a great wrestler. That's going to be a great fight tonight. We will have Kevin Knight versus MJF, and it is possible tonight that MJF will become the TNT Champion for the first time ever. Also possible that The Jet Kevin Knight will back up everything he's been saying, and that's going to be an awesome way to start Dynamite tonight."

#AEWDynamite

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TONIGHT!



TNT Title@Jet2Flyy vs @The_MJF



Last time MJF fought Knight, The Jet had his number, but Max escaped w/ the win. After their heated exchange on Dynamite, The Jet defends his TNT Title vs MJF to KICK OFF Dynamite, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/YVKSBR6R4Z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 29, 2026

Kevin Knight is reportedly considered a priority in AEW

Tony Khan's high praise of Kevin Knight has spread like wildfire today ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. So much so that Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has taken to social media to reveal that he's been outright told that The Jet is considered a priority in AEW right now, tweeting out:

"Was outright told this week that Kevin Knight is considered a priority in AEW," Sean Ross Sapp said in a post.

Kevin Knight | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, and will feature four huge title matches. The Takedown on SI will have coverage of Dynamite later on this evening.