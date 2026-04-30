Photos Purportedly Show Chris Jericho's Fate on Dexter: Resurrection

Chris Jericho appears destined for Dexter Morgan's table.

Photos of the nine-time World Champion on the set of Paramount's Dexter: Resurrection appeared on social media Thursday morning. They show the titular character in the early stages of his murderous ritual, with Jericho purportedly one of his targets in the upcoming second season.

The series, starring Michael C. Hall, follows the life of notorious fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan after his true nature was finally uncovered by law enforcement in the final moments of the original series revival of Dexter: New Blood (2021).

Chris Jericho's character does not appear long for this world in Dexter: Resurrection

🚨 WOWWWWWWW 🚨



Chris Jericho, the former WWE World Champion joins Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 🤩🔥



Here are the first behind the scenes of Jericho & Dexter in a scene 👀



As someone that loves watching Dexter and Wrestling this is a wholesome moment for me 👏🏽💯 pic.twitter.com/XPCaNg8Sww — 𝓸𝓶𝓰 𝓲𝓽𝓼 𝓓𝓻𝓪𝓴𝓸 ♕ ★🧝🏽‍♂️ (@DrakoAfoa) April 30, 2026

While Jericho's fate on the show certainly appears ominous, he wouldn't be the first character in history to escape Dexter's trap. We'll have to wait until October, when the second season of Dexter: Resurrection premieres, to know for sure.

This is just the latest acting role for Jericho, who is also currently a featured character on Margo’s Got Money Troubles for AppleTV. The show stars Nick Offerman, who portrays a former pro wrestler named Jinx. During an episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris revealed that he was originally brought in to read for the part of Jinx before being cast as himself.

“It’s weird enough playing myself, but it’s kind of cool. Nick and Nicole [Kidman], how could you not be cool with this? I actually auditioned for the part that Nick plays. They liked my read. ‘Let’s have him do something in this scene more than just a background.’ That’s how all that came about”.

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

It's been a busy few months for Jericho, who just made his return to AEW television after taking nearly a year off from the promotion. There were rumors circulating for months that he would be signing a contract with WWE, but ultimately, he decided that All Elite Wrestling is where he wanted to be.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed ahead of AEW Dynasty that he signed Jericho to a new multi-year deal, locking the 55-year-old down for the foreseeable future.

“It was a choice that Chris made, being in AEW than wrestling anywhere else, and I think that’s awesome," Khan told Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman in a recent interview. "I can’t say for sure... what his mind was or what he was thinking, but he definitely has been consistent that he loves AEW and that he wants to be here. I’m glad he chose to be in AEW and that’s a choice he made because he was a free agent."

Jericho entered into a rivalry with Ricochet upon his return to AEW, and has lost twice to the former National Champion thus far.