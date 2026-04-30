Photos Purportedly Show Chris Jericho's Fate on Dexter: Resurrection
Chris Jericho appears destined for Dexter Morgan's table.
Photos of the nine-time World Champion on the set of Paramount's Dexter: Resurrection appeared on social media Thursday morning. They show the titular character in the early stages of his murderous ritual, with Jericho purportedly one of his targets in the upcoming second season.
The series, starring Michael C. Hall, follows the life of notorious fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan after his true nature was finally uncovered by law enforcement in the final moments of the original series revival of Dexter: New Blood (2021).
Chris Jericho's character does not appear long for this world in Dexter: Resurrection
While Jericho's fate on the show certainly appears ominous, he wouldn't be the first character in history to escape Dexter's trap. We'll have to wait until October, when the second season of Dexter: Resurrection premieres, to know for sure.
This is just the latest acting role for Jericho, who is also currently a featured character on Margo’s Got Money Troubles for AppleTV. The show stars Nick Offerman, who portrays a former pro wrestler named Jinx. During an episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris revealed that he was originally brought in to read for the part of Jinx before being cast as himself.
“It’s weird enough playing myself, but it’s kind of cool. Nick and Nicole [Kidman], how could you not be cool with this? I actually auditioned for the part that Nick plays. They liked my read. ‘Let’s have him do something in this scene more than just a background.’ That’s how all that came about”.
It's been a busy few months for Jericho, who just made his return to AEW television after taking nearly a year off from the promotion. There were rumors circulating for months that he would be signing a contract with WWE, but ultimately, he decided that All Elite Wrestling is where he wanted to be.
AEW President Tony Khan confirmed ahead of AEW Dynasty that he signed Jericho to a new multi-year deal, locking the 55-year-old down for the foreseeable future.
“It was a choice that Chris made, being in AEW than wrestling anywhere else, and I think that’s awesome," Khan told Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman in a recent interview. "I can’t say for sure... what his mind was or what he was thinking, but he definitely has been consistent that he loves AEW and that he wants to be here. I’m glad he chose to be in AEW and that’s a choice he made because he was a free agent."
Jericho entered into a rivalry with Ricochet upon his return to AEW, and has lost twice to the former National Champion thus far.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com