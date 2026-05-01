AEW Star Rebel Announces Terminal ALS Diagnosis
AEW star Rebel has shared a very unfortunate update on her health.
The wrestling veteran, real name Tanea Brooks, has been battling numerous issues over the past few years, which have kept her off television since 2022.
Brooks tearfully announced this past November that doctors diagnosed her with Primary Pulmonary Lymphoma, a very rare form of lung cancer. She was hospitalized in the spring of 2024 when masses in her lungs were discovered, and was initially prescribed anti-fungal medication.
More than a year later, she received her cancer diagnosis. Several months after that, Brooks was getting ready to undergo surgery when another discovery was made.
Rebel has been diagnosed with terminal ALS
"First, I want to say thank you for all of your prayers because for those who know, it’s been a two-year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong and finally, our prayers have been answered. The thing is, sometimes, we don’t want to hear that answer to our prayers," Rebel said at the start of her latest video statement Friday.
"While I was waiting to have lung surgery for the masses on my lungs, the doctors finally found what’s going on. The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS. There is not a lot of research behind ALS and we don’t know how long I have, but it explains why I have trouble walking and talking. All of my functions will soon decline."
Brooks went on to say that now is the time for prayer and she went out of her way to thank AEW President Tony Khan for his help over these past few years.
"I want to say thank you to Tony Khan," Brooks said in her video. "Thank you to Tony Khan and AEW for supporting me on this medical journey. It has been a blessing that is unheard of. From the bottom of my heart, thank you and thank you to all of you for your prayers. Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you.”
Today is May 1, which is the start of ALS awareness month in the United States. Organizations across the country are dedicating their efforts to support patients and fund research on the condition, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
The Takedown on SI sends our best wishes to Rebel, her family and her friends during this extremely difficult time.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com