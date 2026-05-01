AEW Star Rebel Announces Terminal ALS Diagnosis

AEW star Rebel has shared a very unfortunate update on her health.

The wrestling veteran, real name Tanea Brooks, has been battling numerous issues over the past few years, which have kept her off television since 2022.

Brooks tearfully announced this past November that doctors diagnosed her with Primary Pulmonary Lymphoma, a very rare form of lung cancer. She was hospitalized in the spring of 2024 when masses in her lungs were discovered, and was initially prescribed anti-fungal medication.

More than a year later, she received her cancer diagnosis. Several months after that, Brooks was getting ready to undergo surgery when another discovery was made.

Rebel has been diagnosed with terminal ALS

"First, I want to say thank you for all of your prayers because for those who know, it’s been a two-year medical journey trying to find out what is wrong and finally, our prayers have been answered. The thing is, sometimes, we don’t want to hear that answer to our prayers," Rebel said at the start of her latest video statement Friday.

"While I was waiting to have lung surgery for the masses on my lungs, the doctors finally found what’s going on. The doctors have diagnosed me with terminal ALS. There is not a lot of research behind ALS and we don’t know how long I have, but it explains why I have trouble walking and talking. All of my functions will soon decline."

Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker | All Elite Wrestling

Brooks went on to say that now is the time for prayer and she went out of her way to thank AEW President Tony Khan for his help over these past few years.

"I want to say thank you to Tony Khan," Brooks said in her video. "Thank you to Tony Khan and AEW for supporting me on this medical journey. It has been a blessing that is unheard of. From the bottom of my heart, thank you and thank you to all of you for your prayers. Please continue to pray for a peaceful journey and a peaceful passing. I love you.”

Today is May 1, which is the start of ALS awareness month in the United States. Organizations across the country are dedicating their efforts to support patients and fund research on the condition, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

The Takedown on SI sends our best wishes to Rebel, her family and her friends during this extremely difficult time.