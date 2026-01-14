John Cena Explains Why Loss To Gunther Was The 'Perfect End' To His WWE Career

John Cena is not shying away from the controversial end to his Hall of Fame career. As a matter of fact, he's embracing it.

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion wrestled his final match in front of a sold-out crowd at Saturday Night's Main Event last month, but he was not able to send the more than 19,000 WWE fans home happy. Many left the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. in a state of shock after Cena tapped out for the first time in two decades.

During an appearance at Fan Expo New Orleans earlier this week, Cena was asked about the manner in which he lost to Gunther. He started his answer, which was captured on video by Muscle Man Malcolm, by expressing his gratitude to the fans for their polarizing response.

“Thank you [for reminding] me that you’re allowed to have your opinion, and thank you for not just conforming to a certain set of standards. Thank you for being vocal enough to express how you felt, because every moment can be a teachable moment. My job is to try to put together a story that I think you all will enjoy, and when there’s critical opinion out there, I’m all ears. I don’t ignore the critics."

One of the biggest complaints about Cena's submission loss was that he 'gave up' after preaching against such a practice for over 20 years. Others took a look at the smile on his face, and saw a man who was perfectly at peace with his career and who no longer felt the need to continue fighting.

Those opposing viewpoints over the finish of the match are exactly why Cena believes it was a fitting finale for his in-ring career.

Cena's tap out loss at Saturday Night's Main Event was a microcosm of his entire run in WWE

John Cena | WWE

“I guess a kind of parallel to my career, I think it was a perfect end. Because a whole lot of people thought it sucked, and a whole lot of people thought it was special. And that’s kind of been my story for 23 years. So I thought it was perfect.”

It's been over a month now since Cena's retirement match, and Gunther is still reveling in his victory.

The Ring General has proudly boasted that he forced The Greatest of All-Time to tap out like a 'little b----' every Monday night on Raw. His blatant disrespect has drawn the ire of Cena's long-time rival AJ Styles, who will be leaving his own boots in the ring later this year.

Perhaps, the 'Career Killer' will soon help usher another former World Champion into retirement, as he did with Goldberg and Cena last year.

