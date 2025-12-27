In-Ring Return Delayed For Injured AEW Star

Buddy Matthews is still a ways away from returning to action in an AEW ring.

In August of this year, Matthews had surgery to repair his injured ankle, but recovery is taking longer than expected. Matthews suffered the injury in February of this year and attempted to fix it with rehab. The star then opted for surgery.

Matthews took to social media to give an update on his progress and eventual return to the ring. Spoiler. It won't be happening soon. Matthews said that numbness and nerve damage is slowing his recovery process.

“It’s been a long process. I’m still having nerve issues with a lot of numbness. But I’ve accepted that it’s going to take time. I really thought I’d have returned to the ring by now, but I can only control what I can. Numbness is still a factor, but hopefully subsides in the near future,” Buddy Matthews

The last match that Matthews had in AEW was against Kazuchika Okada. Matthews challenged Okada for the AEW Continental Championship, but was unsuccessful in securing the belt.

Matthews made his AEW debut in 2022. He hasn't been a majorly pushed act since he joined the company from WWE, but was a member of Malaki Black's House of Black faction. The group also included Julia Hart and Brody King.

Black is no longer in AEW, as he returned to the WWE's SmackDown brand in April of this year.

Big AEW weekend in Chicago won't include Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews on 2/5 AEW Dynamite | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

AEW has a huge weekend on tap in the Chicagoland area. The company will put on it's final PPV event of the year with Worlds End.

The show will feature two semifinal and final matches in the 2025 Continental Classic tournament. One half of the semifinal features Jon Moxley vs. Kyle Fletcher. The other semifinal is a battle between Don Callis Family members, Konosuke Takeshita, and Okada.

Buddy Matthews | Buddy Matthews IG

Other announced matches for the PPV include MJF vs. Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in a fatal four-way match, Jaime Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship, a tag team championship street fight between FTR and Bang Bang Gang, Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd, and much more.

