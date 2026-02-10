Swerve Strickland Reveals the Most Underrated Talent in AEW

Swerve Strickland believes this tremendous AEW star is the most underrated talent on the current roster.

AEW locker room leader Swerve Strickland has really come into his own in recent years as one of the top names in the company. Regardless of his stature, Strickland is able to recognize other members of the roster as important pieces of the company.

All Elite Wrestling's Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Adam's Apple. During the interview, Strickland was asked who he believes is the most underrated talent on the AEW roster. Without hesitation, Strickland responded with Kyle O'Reilly, noting how much he has to offer to the company in and out of the ring.

"Kyle O'Reilly, hands down," Swerve Strickland declared. "He has so much to offer as far as someone to just root for. Probably one of the most in-ring skilled guys as well, I would say. But he's just one of those guys that you just relate to, and you can root for in any fight. He's never out of a fight, I think he's tremendous."

When will Kyle O'Reilly return to AEW programming?

Beyond a brief backstage appearance to hype up his friend Roderick Strong before his Continental Classic victory over Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle O'Reilly has been absent from AEW programming since Full Gear.

While no reports have 100% confirmed what O'Reilly is sidelined with, he mentioned a fractured arm injury during the segment with Strong. An injury that he hasn't had previously in his career.

The second half of 2025 was pivotal for Kyle O'Reilly's AEW career, which saw him secure multiple victories over Death Rider leader Jon Moxley. His final victory over Moxley took place at Full Gear when O'Reilly forced Moxley to submit in a No Holds Barred matchup.

According to All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan, O'Reilly was scheduled to compete in last year's Continental Classic before the injury sidelined him for the remainder of 2025. O'Reilly was replaced by Roderick Strong, who only managed to pick up one victory during the tournament.

If O'Reilly does, in fact, have a fractured arm, the timetable for his in-ring return could be anywhere between six and ten weeks. That could mean we see the return of the Conglomeration member back on AEW programming sooner rather than later.

If O'Reilly is set to return soon, it will be interesting to see where AEW injects him into the current storylines, as his rivalry with Moxley appears to be a distant memory.

