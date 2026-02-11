Jon Moxley Working Behind the Scenes With Surprising AEW Star
Aside from the company's 'Founding Fathers,' arguably no one has had a bigger impact on All Elite Wrestling than Jon Moxley.
Moxley stands as the only four-time men's World Champion in company history, and he's been a central figure on television since making his debut at Double or Nothing in 2019. And who can forget how Tony Khan turned to The Ace in the wake of 'Brawl Out' in 2022.
In more recent times, Moxley has been front and center as the head of the Death Riders, as he lost the world championship to "Hangman" Adam Page before winning the 2025 Continental Classic. But as his influence on television is undoubtedly as strong as ever, Moxley has also been putting in the work backstage to help develop those around him.
Jon Moxley offering guidance to AEW women's division star
Despite her relative inexperience in the ring, Harley Cameron has made quite the impression since becoming All Elite. She's currently one half of the first-ever Women's World Tag Team Champions and has wrestled some of AEW's biggest names on the biggest of stages.
Throw in her comedic timing, talents as a ventriloquist and a singer, and it's not hard to see why AEW fans have taken the Aussie star to their hearts.
However, Cameron remains keenly aware that there's always work to be done. In a new interview with 107.7 The Bone, she opened up about her career to date and the work she's been doing with the likes of Jon Moxley and Nigel McGuinness to improve as a wrestler.
"There's this beautiful family we have at All Elite Wrestling. The help is there if you ask for it. "Harley Cameron
After tipping her hat to QT Marshall for helping her get her start with the company, Cameron listed off some other names who have worked with her along the way.
"God, Jon Moxley, he's another one. He's shown me a lot of guidance this year. There are so many people who are just a huge part of the process. In the morning, I'll go and train before work, and I'll have people like Nigel McGuinness who go out of their way and come in and train with me, and so does Orange [Cassidy] all the time. Everyone is super, super helpful."
Harley Cameron will return to Australia with AEW for Grand Slam on February 14. On the show, she'll team with Willow Nightingale to defend the Women's World Tag Team Championship against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.
James Holder is a news and feature writer for The Takedown on SI. After realizing as a teenager that he didn’t have the talent to be a professional sportsperson or sing in a band, James decided to write about those who did. This saw him earn a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Sports Studies before going on to review music for Distorted Sound Magazine, Rock Sins, and Noizze Magazine while running his own sport and music blog. However, in 2020, his love of pro wrestling took him in a completely new direction, and he joined the team at Inside The Ropes, eventually becoming Head Writer and Site Manager. A spell with TJR Wrestling followed before he eventually landed with SI in February 2026. James currently lives in Dudley, England, where he spends his time surrounded by family, studying history, and listening to heavy metal far too loudly, while being regularly let down by his favorite sports teams.Follow JamesHolder89