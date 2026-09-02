During their time in WWE as "The New Day," recent AEW signees Austin Creed and Kofi punched their respective tickets to pro wrestling immortality.

The two, alongside the recently retired Big E, were 13-time WWE Tag Team Champions, building a legacy that will cement them as one of the most memorable acts of their generation. Creed and Kofi only built on that on Sunday, when they debuted in AEW by joining forces with Swerve Strickland and winning the AEW World Trios Championship at All In as "The New Level."

Later in the show, they would be involved in a confrontation with the AEW World Tag Team Champions Cope & Cage, FTR, Motor City Machine Guns, and of course, the builders of the house, The Young Bucks.

Just don't egg The New Level on about the legacy of the Bucks. They'll quite literally belly laugh at the notion of them being the best of all time.

"I need these laughs," Kofi told The Takedown on SI on Tuesday. "I love these laughs, because these laughs they give you life."

The history of The Young Bucks and The New Level

The Elite and The New Level could be on a collision course. | All Elite Wrestling

While the moment after the tag title match at the pay-per-view was no doubt to set the stage for what is to come with AEW's revamped tag team division, it was also the first time Creed, Kofi, and the Jackson brothers have ever shared a ring after more than a decade of teasing a potential encounter.

Famously, The Young Bucks and FTR teased a future match on social media years before they'd go on to lock up in AEW. Now, that's likely to come to fruition with AEW's newest arrivals.

"We have wanted to work with The Young Bucks and Kenny [Omega] and The Elite for a very, very long time," Kofi said. "I'm getting real hippie and manifestation and energetic and everything. But this is something that we talked about, man."

The biggest tease between the two entities came at the E3 gaming convention in 2018. All five men (and Big E) are known for their love of video games, and had a chance to square off in a three-on-three battle in Street Fighter V. While AEW did not exist yet at that point, The Elite were very much on en route to becoming the engine behind the No. 2 promotion in the world.

There was a chance they would end up in WWE later that winter, but instead, they would go on to team with Tony Khan to start WWE's biggest rival in decades. Thus, the trios match never happened.

"I got to help build that out where it's me versus Kenny, and then I throw shade at him, he brings The Young Bucks, and I go, 'I can bring two people,' and now everybody sees this play out over time. We're just doing wrestling, but through video games," Creed said. He noted that it would scratch a creative itch for him that has lived inside his brain for years, and he's extremely excited about the possibility of finally having the match.

NEW: I asked the newest AEW signees, The New Level, if the Young Bucks are the greatest tag team of all time 😅😬 #AEW pic.twitter.com/zo7fXu2z8y — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 1, 2026

"That's wrestling, you know what I mean? You have an idea, and then you figure out how to move through the channels so that you can take the idea from your brain to in front of your eyes."

Kofi believes that a potential match would be a major win for everyone involved, including the fans.

"That wasn't supposed to happen, but that was the universe saying, 'Hey, I'm gonna give you a little taste. I'm gonna give you a little taste, but I'm not gonna let you touch it for six, seven years now, but then it's gonna come back around, everybody's gonna see that it's possible,'" he said. "So that, to me, that's where the excitement comes in, is the possibility."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI.