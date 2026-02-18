Big E Reveals Why He Decided to Retire From WWE and Wrestling (Exclusive)

It has been nearly four years since former WWE Champion Big E last wrestled a match, and while fans around the world hoped for an eventual return, that day will likely never come.

The former New Day member was in a tag match with Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland on Friday Night SmackDown when he took a suplex on the outside from Holland. He would end up landing on his neck, breaking it upon impact. He has been unable to perform since the incident.

The 39-year-old took to social media earlier this month to officially announce his retirement from in-ring action, telling fans that it "was an immeasurable gift to get to perform for you all." The future WWE Hall of Famer continues to contribute to the company through occasional broadcast appearances at select events, but has largely stepped away from wrestling.

I entered the pro wrestling industry at age 23 with an injury history that included a Torn Left ACL, Torn Right ACL, Torn Left Pec, and a Broken Right Patella. At 39, I’m well aware, that I will one day have to pay the piper. I’ve put my body through a lot. And somehow, I feel… — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) February 6, 2026

Speaking exclusively with The Takedown on SI shortly after he made his social media post, Big E revealed that his decision to retire came almost immediately after he broke his neck, and he had figured most realized he would not be returning to action.

"For me, especially when I first broke my neck, I really didn't think a lot of it," he said. "I wasn't in pain, I wasn't concussed at all, I didn't have any real nerve issues. I was like, 'Okay, we'll heal up.' And they told me initially, I think it was eight weeks being in a neck brace, and you should be good to go."

He noted that they soon realized that he had what is referred to as a "Jefferson Fracture," a type of break that has a severe impact on the C1 vertebra.

"My C1 was broken in two places, and oftentimes, when that happens, the C1 will heal like cartilage. So in those gaps, it'll form cartilage instead of ossifying, instead of forming new bone," he said. "So after talking to [Dr. Juan Uribe] and a few other doctors, the doctor almost damn near begged me like, 'Hey, please, even if you get your all go, you're clear, you're allowed to get back in the ring, please really reconsider it.'"

"And when I told him, 'I think I'm definitely leaning towards being done,' he almost quite literally breathed a sigh of relief. So for someone who's been doing this for so long, who knows a lot more about spines and necks than I do, I definitely took heed."

Wrestling veterans weighed on Big E's decision

Big E during his time as WWE Champion. | CHRIS NIEVES/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

As mentioned in the social media post, E's college football and powerlifting career had already left his body beat up before he even began wrestling. He signed with WWE in 2009, becoming an eight-time tag team champion with The New Day and eventually winning the WWE Championship in 2021.

MORE: Major Update on Chris Jericho's AEW Status and Potential WWE Return

The WWE Grand Slam Champion would suffer a few additional in-ring injuries shortly before the pandemic, which he began to feel the effects of. At that point, being around the industry for a decade and a half, he saw the toll his peers had paid in order to find success. That would ultimately end up playing a significant role in deciding to step away from the ring for good.

"You see so many of the veterans, the legends, around WrestleMania, oftentimes that's when you see a lot of the guys you don't see year-round. And man, it's sobering. So many of them, who aren't even that old, are struggling with pain. Clearly not very ambulatory. They're, they're using walkers to get around," he said.

"And man, I told myself, as much as I love my career, as much as I love being an athlete, I am really gambling with my health."

The Takedown on SI will have more from our discussion with Big E throughout the week, which includes his thoughts on The New Day's breakup, representation in WWE, and more. If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T and link to The Takedown on Si.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Saraya Hints at Future Plans After Returning to the Ring

Dominik Mysterio Getting Updated Ring Gear as Part of New WWE Partnership

MJF Opens Up About How Much Longer He Plans to Wrestle

Bianca Belair Shares Disgruntled Update Following Finger Surgery