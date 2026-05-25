Konosuke Takeshita Wins International Championship, Kyle Fletcher Makes Shocking AEW Return

Konosuke Takeshita is the new AEW International Champion.

In what was billed as the clash of two titans of The Don Callis Family at the Double or Nothing PPV event on Sunday night, Takeshita defeated long-time champion and long-time rival, Kazuchika Okada, to win the AEW International Championship. It's his second run with the title.

He’s done it for a second time!



Konosuke Takeshita is the NEW #AEW International Champion!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/uCd8lZJY3z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

The match lived up to the hype. A clash of two titans, it certainly was. Okada and Takeshita beat each other up at a fever pace. The action between both men became so intense that Don Callis attempted to step in to prevent needless damage done to the most important members of his faction.

Takeshita kicked out of The Rainmaker. Okada kicked out of Takeshita's running knee strike. And the match built to a crescendo moment where both men appeared to be running on instinct alone. In the end, Takeshita hit Okada with Raging Fire before making the cover for the victory.

Kyle Fletcher returns to AEW at Double or Nothing

Kyle Fletcher | All Elite Wrestling

After the match, Takeshita celebrated with the audience, but also with Don Callis and The Don Callis Family. Things were tense with Okada and Takeshita, but then Kyle Fletcher's music hit and he walked down to the ring in a light pink suit.

The announce team positioned Fletcher's reason for being there as a middle-man and the only guy in The Don Callis Family that can keep the peace between Okada and Takeshita. Fletcher got into the ring and tensions cooled. Fletcher's presence calmed Okada down and he hugged with Takeshita in the middle of the ring.

ProtoShita is NO MORE!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/F6ceaxD6ok — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

Fletcher raised Takeshita's hand in the air, but then decked him with a left arm lariat. The entire Callis Family laughed when Fletcher did that, so it was clear it was ruse by them from the beginning. Fletcher connected with a brainbuster and then smashed Takeshita in the face with the AEW International Championship. He then left with Don Callis and the rest of his faction as Takeshita laid motionless in the ring.

Fletcher has been out of action in AEW since the Spring. Fletcher injured his meniscus during a match on AEW Collision and has been sidelined since. While out with the knee injury, it was reported that Fletcher would also be taking time away to heel from other nagging injuries as well.

Takeshita's victory was the second title change of the night in Queens. Cage & Cope opened the show by defeating FTR in an I Quit New York Street Fight to capture the AEW Men's World Tag Team Titles. It's the first time they've held tag team gold together in over 25 years.