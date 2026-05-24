AEW Double or Nothing 2026 Results, Highlights & Live Blog

MJF puts his hair on the line tonight at AEW Double or Nothing in front of a sold-out Louis Armstrong Stadium for another shot at World Champion Darby Allin.

After successfully defending his AEW World Championship at Dynasty against Kenny Omega, MJF was blindsided just days later on Dynamite: Spring Breakthru when Darby Allin cashed in his number-one contendership against Friedman and left with Seattle with the title.

Since then, Allin has defended the AEW World Championship seven times in the last month across both Dynamite and Collision. But the only way he would grant MJF a rematch for the title is if he'd put his hair on the line.

Tonight, something has to give. Either MJF is going to leave New York as a three-time World Champion, or he's going to leave bald.

Darby Allin | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

The tag team future of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will also be on the line tonight as they challenge FTR to an I Quit match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. If Cope and Cage are unsuccessful, they'll never be able to tag up again.

Stadium Stampede returns to Double or Nothing tonight as Chris Jericho teams with the Hurt Syndicate and The Elite to take on The Demand, the Don Callis Family, and the Dogs. Jericho opposed The Elite in the first Stadium Stampede match in 2020. How will things go when they join forces instead? We'll find out soon enough.

The Men's and Women's Owen Hart Tournament kicks off this evening as Will Ospreay takes on Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland takes on Bandido, and Athena takes on Mina Shirakawa. The winners of this tournament will move on to challenge for their respective World Championships at All In: London.

🚦 TONIGHT! 🗽



IT'S FINALLY #AEWDoN DAY!



The action KICKS OFF at 8e/5p LIVE on @HBOMax PPV, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xyMzZ9y9i8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2026

AEW Double or Nothing results:

The Buy In kicked off with Renee Paquette in the ring introducing Mick Foley to an AEW audience for the very first time. Foley says AEW is the reason he fell in love with professional wrestling all over again.

"This is one of the biggest nights of my life." - Mick Foley



Watch the #AEWDoN Buy In LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/oCZt8u1sXu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2026

Five Minute Eliminator Match: AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion vs. Zayda Steel and Viva Van (w/ Christopher Daniels).

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for the Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's AEW Double or Nothing event.

AEW Double or Nothing card:

Title vs. Hair for the AEW World Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

I Quit Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

AEW International Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

No Time Limit for the AEW Continental Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Stadium Stampede: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Jungle Jack Perry, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, David Finlay, and Curt Connors

Women's Owen Hart Tournament Quarter-Final: Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa

Men's Owen Hart Tournament Quarter-Final: Will Ospreay vs. Samoa Joe

Men's Owen Hart Tournament Quarter-Final: Swerve Strickland vs. Bandido