Kyle Fletcher Calls AEW Event One of the Worst Days of His Life

Kyle Fletcher reflects upon one of the worst days of his AEW career.

AEW All In: Texas was seemingly set to be one of the biggest nights of Kyle Fletcher's career as he was set to challenge Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. Unfortunately, Cole was on the receiving end of a concussion at the hands of the Protostar just days before the event on Collision.

This led to Adam Cole being forced to vacate the TNT Championship on the pay-per-view. The vacant title was put up for grabs in a four-way match that saw Dustin Rhodes defeat Kyle Fletcher, Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia to become TNT Champion for the first time.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher | All Elite Wrestling

Kyle Fletcher calls AEW All In: Texas one of the worst days of his life

All Elite Wrestling's Kyle Fletcher recently spoke with Soundsphere Magazine. When the subject of All In: Texas came up, The Protostar went in-depth about the event, calling it one of the worst days of his life.

"Wow," Kyle Fletcher said with a sigh. "This is the first time I've actually really spoken about that day. It was one of the worst days of my whole life. When you have so much built-up anxiety, and you've put that pressure on yourself…

"You know, I'd been dieting for two, three months leading up to that show. Every single day, I'd been thinking about this moment, this match, all of it. And then the rug gets pulled five hours before, you can't really put into words what that kind of feels like. I was just in this weird limbo. I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I had flown my mum out for that show. It was obviously a huge day for me, and then it just all went to sh-t.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey defeated Kyle Fletcher at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming in a Continental Classic Gold League match. | All Elite Wrestling

"Obviously, this is my perspective. It's very hard for me to complain about it, because I don't feel like I have the right to complain about it. But yeah, it was very emotional in a lot of different ways, and not how you want a big day like that to go. So I think, especially this year, I just want to make sure it's a day to remember and a much more positive one."

Things have gone pretty great for Kyle Fletcher in AEW since

Despite All In not going according to plan for Kyle Fletcher, things quickly turned around for The Protostar a few weeks later on AEW Collision, when he defeated Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight to capture the TNT Championship for the first time.

Since that match, Fletcher has been on a tear in AEW, winning not only the World Trios Championship but also having a second run with the TNT Championship after defeating Tommaso Ciampa on an episode of Dynamite.

If Fletcher's experience can tell you anything, it's not to let one day or moment define your life. As long as you put in the work and keep pushing forward, good things are likely right around the corner.