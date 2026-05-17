AEW Collision Results [5/16/26]: Another AEW World Title Defense for Darby Allin

Darby Allin is a week away from putting his AEW Men's World Championship on the line against MJF in a Title vs. Hair Match at Double or Nothing, but he continues to have his foot on the gas pedal in his pursuit to run the wheels off.

Allin squared off with old rival Sammy Guevara in an absolutely insane No Count Outs Match on Saturday's edition of AEW Collision in Salisbury, Maryland, and after surviving yet another tough challenge, he granted granted "Speedball" Mike Bailey at shot at the gold this coming Wednesday night on the special three-hour edition of AEW Dynamite.

CRASHING THROUGH THE TABLE!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jIhI03edGo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2026

Elsewhere, tensions continue to build with the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundational Tournaments just around the corner. Will Ospreay, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Bandido, Athena and Mina Shirakawa all had words for each other Saturday night, and Mark Briscoe stood tall after a brawl with Tommaso Ciampa.

Briscoe then issued a challenge for an Anything Goes Match against the Psycho Killer this coming Wednesday night. Divine Dominion also continued their displays of dominance in the women's tag team division, as potential new challengers Anna Jay and Tay Melo reunited.

Here are all the match results from Saturday's episode of AEW Collision.

AEW Collision match results for May 16:

Mark Briscoe | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly defeated Lee Moriarty, “Capt.” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in an AEW World Trios Championship Eliminator Match. Briscoe picked up the win after hitting the Froggy Bow on Dean.

Willow Nightingale defeated ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet to retain the TBS Championship. After a strong back-and-forth match-up, Willow connected with the Pounce and finally put Velvet down with the Babe with the Powerbomb.

Samoa Joe & Anthony Bowens defeated Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson. Bowens picked up the submission victory over Johnson while Joe had Lethal locked in the Coquina Clutch.

.@SamoaJoe continues to haunt @WillOspreay ahead of their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinal match at #AEWDoN!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/M5mrhaSifD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 17, 2026

AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Lena Kross and Megan Bayne defeated Allie Katch & Kaia McKenna in an eliminator match. Divine Intervention sealed the victory for the tag champs in just under two-times.

AEW National Champion Mark Davis, David Finlay and Clark Connors defeated Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier in a trios match. Davis absolutely demolished Reed with huge clothesline and hit him with Close Your Eyes to pick up the win for his team.

Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara in a No Count Outs Match to retain the AEW Men's World Championship. Darby scored the win after Guevara came up empty on 630 splash attempt and crashed through a table. Allin quickly rolled him back in the ring and followed up with a Coffin Drop to secure his sixth successful defense. He'll go for his seventh this Wednesday against "Speedball" Mike Bailey.